ZANESVILLE, OH- Multiple agencies will take part in a Full Scale Hazmat Drill this weekend. The drill will take place at Cleveland Cliffs on Saturday in order for Hazmat Technicians to learn first hand how to work together to mitigate any incident that may occur and how to protect those affected. Director at Muskingum County Emergency Management Jeff Jadwin spoke about how having this drill will help the Hazmat Technicians when it comes to safety.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO