Appalachian Community Grant Program Enrollment to Begin Soon
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties. “This funding...
‘Shoddy’ design at Zane State College sees 3 companies named in Ohio lawsuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three different companies are facing a lawsuit after the Ohio attorney general said they created a danger to students and staff at Zane State College. Attorney General Dave Yost filed the suit in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, targeting SHP Leading Design, Quandel Construction Group and Robertson Construction for their work […]
Coalition for a Safer Ohio Campaigning for State Issue #1
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Coalition for a Safer Ohio launched a multi-city tour Wednesday in an effort to educate voters on Issue 1, which will be on ballots across the state for the November 8th General Election and they stopped in Zanesville Thursday morning. Placed on the ballot in...
Celebrating Make a Difference Day
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saturday marks National Make a Difference Day and one local group gathered at the Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church to celebrate a few days early. Respite Center Manager Jill Sharrer and Brightview Addiction Treatment Center Community Outreach Manager Emilee Roberts hosted the event and shared what it was all about.
Blood Drive in Honor of Brady Martin
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local baseball team is supporting one of their own and sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. The drive, sponsored by the Midwest Marlins, in honor of 10-year-old Brady Martin will take place Wednesday November 2nd from noon until 6 PM at Together Ministries in Thornville, located at 11587 OH-13.
Doris Louise Combs
Doris Louise Combs, 95 years of age, was born June 13, 1927, in Basil, Fairfield County, Ohio, to the late William Lewis Graham and Myrtle May (Buck) Graham. She went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle...
Ohio priests ask Bishops to reconsider Diocese of Steubenville merger with Columbus
OHIO (WTRF) — Some priests have asked Ohio bishops to reconsider their support for a proposal that would merge the Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus. Bishop Monforton reacts to Dioceses merger between Steubenville and Columbus Last week, Bishop Jeffrey Montforton of the Diocese of Steubenville informed parish priests, deacons and staff of a proposed merger […]
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
National Road “modern improvements” in Ohio in 1916
The Eagle’s Nest monument on the National Road (US 40) was erected around 1916 after a 29 mile stretch of the then unimproved and often nearly impassable road was replaced with concrete. The stretch of highway ran from Zanesville to Hebron and is east of Columbus. It is at the highest elevation of the road in Ohio.
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
EMA Full-Scale Hazmat Practice Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- Multiple agencies will take part in a Full Scale Hazmat Drill this weekend. The drill will take place at Cleveland Cliffs on Saturday in order for Hazmat Technicians to learn first hand how to work together to mitigate any incident that may occur and how to protect those affected. Director at Muskingum County Emergency Management Jeff Jadwin spoke about how having this drill will help the Hazmat Technicians when it comes to safety.
Emma Kay Howard
Emma Kay Howard, 82 of Zanesville, passed away 6:10 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born Monday, March 4, 1940, in Zanesville, the daughter of Lawrence E. Mathews and Ruth C. (Henry) Mathews, and married Richard L. “Dick” Howard on June15, 1963. Emma...
Linda Jean (Butcher) McClain
Linda Jean (Butcher) McClain, 69, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Linda was born May 15, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Isaac and Jean (Lancaster) Butcher. In addition to her beloved parents, Linda is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce Butcher, Robin Butcher and Robert “Butchie” Butcher.
Terri Jean Powell, 56 of Zanesville
Terri Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terri Moore and Renee (Bare) Kidwell. Terri took pride in her Native American culture. She was a member of the Alcoholic Anonymous, completing 6 years of sobriety. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her children.
Stephanie S. Mayle
Stephanie Sue Mayle, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Stephanie was born January 4, 1980, daughter of Edward Mayle, Sr. and Laura Ann Croston. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar Croston and Linda Mayle. In addition to her parents, Stephanie...
Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE
On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
Robert L. “Sideshow Bob” Hissam
Robert L. “Sideshow Bob” Hissam, 66, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022. He was the son of the late Russell L. and Violet M. Hissam. Bob lived his entire life in Zanesville, except for a short stay in Clearwater, Florida following his 1974 graduation from Zanesville High School. He was an electrician for City Electric and was a member of the Southeastern Bikers and Old Boy Bikers.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
WEDNESDAY SECTIONAL SCOREBOARD
Rosecrans moves on to play Marion Pleasant. The game will take place at RHS on Monday October 24. Newark will play at Bishop Watterson on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Panthers will play Marietta on October 24 at 7:30pm at Logan H.S. SHENANDOAH 3 VS NEWCOMERSTOWN 0. Zeps will play...
