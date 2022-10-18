ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Darien swimming defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state champions

A battle of defending state champions went the Wave’s way as the Darien girls swimming and diving team upended Greenwich 106-78 in a road meet last Wednesday. Darien, last year’s Class L champ, won 11 of 12 events and remained unbeaten this season at 6-0. Greenwich, which won Class LL last year, dropped to 6-4.
GREENWICH, CT
‘The Pickleball Barn’ in Brewster, NY, opens with 6 indoor courts

The Pickleball Barn's grand opening is bringing six indoor, climate controlled courts to Brewster, N.Y., right over the Connecticut border near Danbury. Jeff Matusow is the owner of The Pickleball Barn. Matusow lives in the Danbury area, and said he had been investigating the sport for the past six months with the intent of opening his own facility. He said he had seen the sport's extreme growth first-hand and was looking specifically for indoor warehouse space to create his own pickleball facility. However, he said with warehouse real-estate prices currently soaring, his own facility was not in the cards for him right now, so he partnered with the Hardscrabble Club, an indoor tennis facility in Brewster, N.Y., to get some established indoor courts in the area.
BREWSTER, NY
15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes

Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
DANBURY, CT
Opinion: Bridgeport voters are ready for change

For generations, it’s been an open secret that Bridgeport voters suffer under a system of absentee ballot abuse. Political operatives abuse the AB process by targeting, lying to, and manipulating young, elderly, disabled, low-income and Spanish-speaking voters for the purpose of controlling their votes. Some people in our political class care more about winning elections than they do about voting rights or the law. Our local democracy is broken.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Harrison

Two prize-winning lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two separate $18,232.50 Take-5 tickets were sold at stores in Westchester County, in Harrison, and in Putnam County, in Carmel, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. NY Lottery said...
HARRISON, NY
Words of Caution About Bears

Animal Control Officer Mark Harper and Assistant Peter Reid issued a caution about bears this week, and offer advice about avoiding problems and dealing with encounters. Mr. Harper said a number of black bears are present in Weston. The bear population in Connecticut has grown over several decades, and some have migrated here.
WESTON, CT
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT

