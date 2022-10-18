Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
darientimes.com
Darien swimming defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state champions
A battle of defending state champions went the Wave’s way as the Darien girls swimming and diving team upended Greenwich 106-78 in a road meet last Wednesday. Darien, last year’s Class L champ, won 11 of 12 events and remained unbeaten this season at 6-0. Greenwich, which won Class LL last year, dropped to 6-4.
darientimes.com
Ridgefield girls claim FCIAC cross country three-peat, led by Buonocore's title,
NEW CANAAN — Steve Mucchetti found an appropriate comparison when asked how his first-year as the coach of the Ridgefield girls cross country program was going. “Normally when you take a new job, it’s a rebuilding program,” Mucchetti said. “This was like someone handing me the keys to a Ferrari.”
sheltonherald.com
‘The Pickleball Barn’ in Brewster, NY, opens with 6 indoor courts
The Pickleball Barn's grand opening is bringing six indoor, climate controlled courts to Brewster, N.Y., right over the Connecticut border near Danbury. Jeff Matusow is the owner of The Pickleball Barn. Matusow lives in the Danbury area, and said he had been investigating the sport for the past six months with the intent of opening his own facility. He said he had seen the sport's extreme growth first-hand and was looking specifically for indoor warehouse space to create his own pickleball facility. However, he said with warehouse real-estate prices currently soaring, his own facility was not in the cards for him right now, so he partnered with the Hardscrabble Club, an indoor tennis facility in Brewster, N.Y., to get some established indoor courts in the area.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT chef Brian Lewis of The Cottage could be ‘New England’s best,’ Forbes says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Could Fairfield County's Brian Lewis be "New England's best chef"? A restaurant reviewer for Forbes says it's possible. In a recent feature, Forbes writer John Mariani notes that Lewis, owner of The Cottage restaurants in Westport and Greenwich and...
darientimes.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities
Connecticut’s representative to the Ivy League, Yale University, ranked second in the nation in WalletHub’s 2023 list of top colleges and universities. The post Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Over Fifty Years Ago The Doors Made Rock N’ Roll History in Danbury, CT
If you're a fan of rock music,or you grew up in Danbury or the surrounding areas, you know the legend. On October 11, 1967, Jim Morrison and The Doors played the Danbury High School auditorium. This was the music set that evening:. 01.Introduction 0:00. 02.Moonlight Drive 1:05 Horse Latitudes 4:38.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Tenacious New Milford Pooch Scares Black Bear Off His Property
Nicole and Anthony Baruffo live in New Milford with their beautiful children Camden and Logan. They also have a 9 year-old French Bulldog named Jax that Nicole describes as "an absolute clown" who is fiercely protective, which would come in handy after a few recent incidents. Nicole told us the...
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes
Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Bridgeport voters are ready for change
For generations, it’s been an open secret that Bridgeport voters suffer under a system of absentee ballot abuse. Political operatives abuse the AB process by targeting, lying to, and manipulating young, elderly, disabled, low-income and Spanish-speaking voters for the purpose of controlling their votes. Some people in our political class care more about winning elections than they do about voting rights or the law. Our local democracy is broken.
Local Man Wins $50K From Powerball Ticket Purchased At Town Of Fairfield Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a number of big winners, including two residents who claimed $50,000 prizes. New Haven County resident Kenneth Procino, of Milford, won a $50,000 Powerball prize, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at Jay's Mobil Mart, located at 1271 Stratfield Road in Fairfield,...
Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Harrison
Two prize-winning lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two separate $18,232.50 Take-5 tickets were sold at stores in Westchester County, in Harrison, and in Putnam County, in Carmel, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. NY Lottery said...
westontoday.news
Words of Caution About Bears
Animal Control Officer Mark Harper and Assistant Peter Reid issued a caution about bears this week, and offer advice about avoiding problems and dealing with encounters. Mr. Harper said a number of black bears are present in Weston. The bear population in Connecticut has grown over several decades, and some have migrated here.
NPS turnover continues with three administrative exits, bevy of new hires
NORWALK, Conn. — A trio of Norwalk Public Schools administrators have quietly left the district. Two of their resignations are on Tuesday’s Board of Education agenda, weeks after their exit. The other is not. The agenda also includes 69 appointments, including Beth Furnari as P-Tech assistant principal. Victor...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Greenwich detectives track down two suspects in 2021 backcountry break-in
GREENWICH — On a Sunday night in November 2021, a Greenwich police officer responded to a burglary alarm at a home off Round Hill Road and saw two men in dark clothing as they ran away. Investigators later determined that a pry-bar was used to force open a door...
