Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
Firefighters gain upper hand in Nakia Creek fire, containment at 30% and climbing as rain falls
Firefighters have completely surrounded the Nakia Creek fire with a trench intended to prevent flames from spreading further, a key objective in the effort to stop the 1,918-acre fire. While still only 30% contained, officials at the fire’s command post in Camas, Washington, said Friday they have momentum and believe...
2 charged with burglarizing home in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
A man and woman were arrested Thursday after they allegedly broke into a home in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone.
Residents return home after Nakia Creek Fire evacuation orders lifted
Residents return home after evacuation orders are lifted while the Nakia Creek Fire burns in Washington state.
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’
Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
KCBY
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
kptv.com
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
Three suspects on the loose after Vancouver armed robbery
Three suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery in Vancouver, Wash. around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
1 badly injured in North Portland shooting, suspect sought
A shooting broke out on a North Portland sidewalk Thursday night and sent one person to a hospital, according to officials.
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Wife of woman shot to death in Camas found deceased in hotel
Authorities announced on Thursday that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a deceased woman was discovered at a vacant Camas property, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation underway after officers find person dead in Old Town
Authorities announced a death investigation is underway after reportedly finding a person dead Wednesday morning in Portland's Old Town neighborhood.
Car crashes through PDX fence; driver dies
A person died Thursday night after a rollover crash on Northeast Marine Drive that sent the driver’s vehicle through a fence at Portland International Airport, police said Thursday. The vehicle rolled off the roadway and overturned, then crashed through the fence that surrounds the airport perimeter, Portland police and...
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
Gresham’s latest strategy to counter crime: roving cameras
A camera sits atop a thin wooden pole at the intersection of Southeast 223rd Avenue and Stark Street. No car in the vicinity escapes its eye. Gresham has high hopes for the camera – and three dozen more just like it. The city is banking on the surveillance cameras...
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
International Business Times
Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively
The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
The Oregonian
