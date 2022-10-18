ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

lacamasmagazine.com

Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’

Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
NBCMontana

Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Car crashes through PDX fence; driver dies

A person died Thursday night after a rollover crash on Northeast Marine Drive that sent the driver’s vehicle through a fence at Portland International Airport, police said Thursday. The vehicle rolled off the roadway and overturned, then crashed through the fence that surrounds the airport perimeter, Portland police and...
PORTLAND, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
International Business Times

Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively

The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
