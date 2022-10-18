Read full article on original website
SSISD Police Department Updating District Emergency Operations Plan, Seeking Grants
Sulphur Springs ISD Police Department’s new emergency operations coordinator has updated the school district’s emergency operations plan and is seeking grants to better protect and equip campus officers to do their jobs. SSISD Police Officer Pat Leber, emergency operations coordinator for the district who is assigned to Barbara...
Smith County considers bringing in consulting group to find bottlenecks in judicial process
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Where are the bottlenecks in Smith County’s judicial process? it’s a question county leaders hope to answer by bringing in an outside consulting group, tasked with looking at things like the amount of time inmates are spending in jail both before and after trial.
New Upshur County district clerk brings inherited problems under control
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas district clerk, new to the job, is seeing light at the end of the tunnel after coming in to fix an office that was in disarray. Working on her day off, interim Upshur County District Clerk Nicole Hernandez says she has to. “I...
Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District Announce Annual Hay Show and Auction
The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
Quitman ISD announces new superintendent
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent. Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December. Mason has 19 years of...
A 'grande' problem: City of Tyler makes to improve safety at 'S-curve' on Grande Boulevard
TYLER, Texas — A stretch of road in Tyler could soon receive some new safety upgrades — but drivers and the city call the "S" curve on Grande Boulevard dangerous for two different reasons. The city says it’s the road conditions. Citizens say it’s not the road –...
Boil water notice issued for some residents of Clarksville City
CLARKSVILLE CITY, Texas (KETK) — A boil water notice was issued by Clarksville City for residents on three streets Tuesday evening. Those who live on Whatley Road, Leigh Lane and Steamboat Road are instructed to boil their water until further notice. City officials said that a water line was hit while a crew was laying […]
HCUW Receives Another $27,300 In Donations And Pledges During 3rd Week Of Campaign
Hopkins County United Way received another $27,313 in donations and pledges during the third week of the 2022-2023 fundraising campaign. Overall, that makes $53,835.27 of the $150,000 campaign goal to raise $150,000 to benefit 18 local agencies. While a little behind last year’s pace, when approximately 40% of the overall...
Sulphur Springs ISD Hosting Another Town Hall Meeting
Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Mike Lamb and board member Robert Cody will continue their series of Town Hall Meetings on the proposed $81.5 million bond issue election. It will be on Monday, October 24, at 6:30 pm at St. James Catholic Church, 287 Texas Street.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Trick-or-Treat, Do You Know The Difference Between Prescription and Fentanyl Pills?
By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family & Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Halloween holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to spread awareness on the fentanyl epidemic spreading across our state.
1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Oct. 10-16, 2022
Theresa Wells, 57 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Keri Joseph Garner, 19 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, for Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. Christopher Byrd, 28...
Smith County officials asking for public's help to identify skeletal remains found in July
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify skeletal remains that were found in northeast Smith County in July. The sheriff's office said the person was a Black man believed to be between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, including one that is in his upper front left tooth.
2 Arrested, Search Warrant Executed At Fisher Street Residence
Two people were arrested and a search warrant was executed at a Fisher Street residence last week, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes reported taking Fernando Montes De Oca and Malissa Louise “Nana” Larey into custody upon arrival at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at their Fisher Street residence.
New Vehicles For Lamar County Sherrif’s Office
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will receive ten new Ford Explorers and five new pickups after the County Commissioner’s Court voted to add $94,000 to the package total after finding out from Sheriff Cass that Ford had canceled the previous order earlier this year. The funds are being made available through the American Rescue Act.
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 2 Probation Warrants
A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on two probation warrants Friday, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Edward Jaime went to a Freeman Street address, where he contacted 21-year-old Kelley Durayl Waterhouse Jr. After dispatchers confirming active warrants for the Sulphur Springs man’s arrest using his identifying information, Officer Jaime took Waterhouse into custody at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, and transported him to jail.
Oct. 19 Chamber Connection: Stew Festival Includes A Concert, Kids Zone, Vendors Market
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Mother Of Man Shot By Wolfe City Officer Files Lawsuit
The mother of a man fatally shot by a former Wolfe City Police Officer in October 2020 has filed a civil suit in Federal District Court in Dallas. The lawsuit names former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas and the City of Wolfe City as the defendants. Lucas was recently found not guilty of murder in the death of Jonathan Price. Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, filed the lawsuit. John J. Coyle of Philadelphia is her attorney.
Hopkins County Democrats Fried Chicken Lunch
Hopkins County Democrats invite you to join them for lunch at their campaign headquarters at 312 South Davis Street in Sulphur Springs, TX. They will be serving fried chicken and fixings for lunch on Thursday, October 20 from 11:30 to 1:00. Come join them and learn about the Democratic candidates...
