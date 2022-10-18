ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSST Radio

KLTV

Quitman ISD announces new superintendent

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent. Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December. Mason has 19 years of...
QUITMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Hosting Another Town Hall Meeting

Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Mike Lamb and board member Robert Cody will continue their series of Town Hall Meetings on the proposed $81.5 million bond issue election. It will be on Monday, October 24, at 6:30 pm at St. James Catholic Church, 287 Texas Street.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges

At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Trick-or-Treat, Do You Know The Difference Between Prescription and Fentanyl Pills?

By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family & Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Halloween holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to spread awareness on the fentanyl epidemic spreading across our state.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2 Arrested, Search Warrant Executed At Fisher Street Residence

Two people were arrested and a search warrant was executed at a Fisher Street residence last week, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes reported taking Fernando Montes De Oca and Malissa Louise “Nana” Larey into custody upon arrival at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at their Fisher Street residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

New Vehicles For Lamar County Sherrif’s Office

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will receive ten new Ford Explorers and five new pickups after the County Commissioner’s Court voted to add $94,000 to the package total after finding out from Sheriff Cass that Ford had canceled the previous order earlier this year. The funds are being made available through the American Rescue Act.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 2 Probation Warrants

A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on two probation warrants Friday, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Edward Jaime went to a Freeman Street address, where he contacted 21-year-old Kelley Durayl Waterhouse Jr. After dispatchers confirming active warrants for the Sulphur Springs man’s arrest using his identifying information, Officer Jaime took Waterhouse into custody at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, and transported him to jail.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Oct. 19 Chamber Connection: Stew Festival Includes A Concert, Kids Zone, Vendors Market

Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mother Of Man Shot By Wolfe City Officer Files Lawsuit

The mother of a man fatally shot by a former Wolfe City Police Officer in October 2020 has filed a civil suit in Federal District Court in Dallas. The lawsuit names former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas and the City of Wolfe City as the defendants. Lucas was recently found not guilty of murder in the death of Jonathan Price. Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, filed the lawsuit. John J. Coyle of Philadelphia is her attorney.
WOLFE CITY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Democrats Fried Chicken Lunch

Hopkins County Democrats invite you to join them for lunch at their campaign headquarters at 312 South Davis Street in Sulphur Springs, TX. They will be serving fried chicken and fixings for lunch on Thursday, October 20 from 11:30 to 1:00. Come join them and learn about the Democratic candidates...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

