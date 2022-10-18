Read full article on original website
Is your cat acting weird after its flea medication? It could be a sign of deadly poisoning
Flea treatment is an integral part of pet care. It is efficient and helps fight parasites, but it can also be toxic and even deadly for your cat. Some flea medication contains potentially harmful ingredients, such as pyrethrins, pyrethroids and permethrins. They negatively impact your cat's nervous system and are fatal if not treated.
Petco Love Provides 1 Million Free Pet Vaccines
Petco Love, a national nonprofit spearheading positive change for pets, is celebrating reaching its one-millionth free pet vaccine distribution for family pets. Today, due to the overwhelming need, Petco Love is re-commiting another million free vaccines through its Vaccinated and Loved initiative to help end life-threatening pet diseases. The Vaccinated...
Mars Launches Animal Shelter Volunteer Program to Address Shelter Crisis
Mars Petcare announced it is putting its strength and scale as the world's largest pet care company behind the launch of its largest shelter volunteer program ever. Supporting Mars Petcare's ambition to end pet homelessness, the program—Service Humans Needed—enlists the help of more than 60,000 Mars Associates and pet advocates across the U.S. and Canada to reciprocate the support our pets show us by volunteering acts of service to help shelters and pets in need.
Santa Barbara ‘Cat Therapy’ Saves Lives of Rescue Kitties
It’s easy to coo over adoptable cats that rub up against the bars of their crates or mew invitingly, blinking at you with big old kitten eyes. But when looking for a new family pet, new adopters are rarely interested in shy cats. Some feel too shy to seek out attention, giving a disinterested look […] The post Santa Barbara ‘Cat Therapy’ Saves Lives of Rescue Kitties appeared first on CatTime.
Food animal producers will require a veterinary prescription to access over-the-counter antibiotics, Mike Metzger, Michigan State University Extension
Producers need to establish a valid veterinarian-client-patient relationship (VCPR) with a licensed veterinarian. Antibiotics are used widely to fight bacterial infections in humans and animals. However, if the bacteria develop a resistance to that antibiotic, the drug becomes less effective in fighting the infections. For this reason, over the counter (OTC) antibiotics will only be available to producers from a veterinarian or with a prescription from a veterinarian.
In-home veterinary care helps dogs with chronic health conditions
When you have a chronic health condition, your doctor recommends you take prescribed medications to keep your symptoms at bay, right? Well, the same can be said of dogs with chronic health conditions — but do they need to see their vet frequently to get the care they need?
