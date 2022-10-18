ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
The Associated Press

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve

President Joe Biden will authorize the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves on Wednesday, part of an effort to lower gas prices as polling shows concerns over inflation are likely to hurt Democrats in congressional elections next month. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a four-site complex of deep […] The post In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
tipranks.com

Oil Climbs Despite Biden’s Efforts to Subdue Prices

WTI crude oil closed 0.5% higher to $85.98 per barrel while the U.S. Government maneuvers the emergency reserves to rein in prices. The Biden administration will look to replenish inventories when prices hover between $67 to $72 per barrel. America’s emergency oil stockpile stands at a little over half its capacity at present and the Government is effectively using it to check volatility and has not ruled out subsequent releases from the reserves over the next few months.
profarmer.com

Biden to Tap Final 15 Mil. Barrels of 180 Million SPR Release, but Could Go Further

Republican midterm prospects brighten | Putin declares martial law in four regions of Ukraine. Besides announcing the last 15 million barrels tranche from the 180 million barrels tapped from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House announced new details on its plan to replenish the emergency stockpile, which has the capacity to hold about 714 million barrels and contained 405.1 million barrels as of Oct. 14. The administration plans to initiate purchases when West Texas Intermediate crude prices are at or below $67 to $72 per barrel, according to a senior administration official.
energynow.ca

Schachter’s Eye on Energy: President Biden’s Plan To Release An Additional 15Mb From The SPR Stabilizes Crude Prices.

Each week Josef Schachter gives you his insights into global events, price forecasts and the fundamentals of the energy sector. Josef offers a twice monthly Black Gold newsletter covering the general energy market and 33 energy, energy service and pipeline & infrastructure companies with regular updates. We also hold quarterly webinars and provide Action BUY and SELL Alerts for paid subscribers. Learn more.
TheStreet

Biden Release of More Oil From Reserve Has Little Impact on Prices

The White House said on Wednesday that another 15 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserve will be sold to combat volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices. "With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," President Joe Biden said at a White House event.
