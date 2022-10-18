A new, huge gym will open its doors 5 a.m. Monday in Flower Mound. CLUB4Fitness is opening a 59,000-square-foot facility in the old Tom Thumb space at 2600 Flower Mound Road. The regional health club chain has 27 locations in the south, and this will be its fifth — and largest — in Texas. The membership-oriented CLUB4 Fitness offers a variety of health and fitness equipment, programs and amenities, including personal training, group exercise classes, small group training, cycling, tanning, red light therapy, hydromassage, kid care programs and more.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO