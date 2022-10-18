ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza coming to Lantana

Construction is expected to begin soon on the first co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza restaurant in Lantana. The California-based eateries, both founded in the 1950s, are typically found separate and in a fast-casual setting, but Lantana will be getting a different, elevated version, said owner Mike Stern, managing partner at SNM Management Group and Lantana resident.
LANTANA, TX
CW33 NewsFix

What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

CLUB4Fitness opening Monday in Flower Mound

A new, huge gym will open its doors 5 a.m. Monday in Flower Mound. CLUB4Fitness is opening a 59,000-square-foot facility in the old Tom Thumb space at 2600 Flower Mound Road. The regional health club chain has 27 locations in the south, and this will be its fifth — and largest — in Texas. The membership-oriented CLUB4 Fitness offers a variety of health and fitness equipment, programs and amenities, including personal training, group exercise classes, small group training, cycling, tanning, red light therapy, hydromassage, kid care programs and more.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CW33

Check out these Dallas bakeries for the best cupcakes in town

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pretty clear that the world of sweets will be dominating your wallet as Halloween will demand candy, Thanksgiving will demand pumpkin desserts, and Christmas, well, will demand it all. A dessert that’s perfect for any occasion is the humble cupcake, it can take on...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

