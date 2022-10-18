Read full article on original website
Touched by Suicide to host 16th annual Memorial Walk in Flower Mound
The 16th annual Touched By Suicide Memorial Walk will be held next month in Flower Mound. Participants will come together Nov. 12 at Parker Square and complete a 1.5-mile walk in remembrance of those lost to suicide, and to support local prevention programs, monthly support groups and the Denton County LOSS team.
H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store
PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
Bartonville Council approves Whataburger restaurant
The Bartonville Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a Conditional Use Permit for a new Whataburger restaurant on the eastern corner of FM 407 and Blanco Drive in Lantana Town Center. The new restaurant will be open 24/7, and it needed council approval because of the drive-thru window....
Co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza coming to Lantana
Construction is expected to begin soon on the first co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza restaurant in Lantana. The California-based eateries, both founded in the 1950s, are typically found separate and in a fast-casual setting, but Lantana will be getting a different, elevated version, said owner Mike Stern, managing partner at SNM Management Group and Lantana resident.
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
Ancient forest leaves indelible impression on area
Cross Timbers Road, Cross Timbers Development District, The Cross Timbers Gazette... it seems everywhere you turn in North Texas, you see the words “Cross Timbers.” Newcomers to the area may wonder what the Cross Timbers is and why it’s immortalized in names all over the area. The...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
CLUB4Fitness opening Monday in Flower Mound
A new, huge gym will open its doors 5 a.m. Monday in Flower Mound. CLUB4Fitness is opening a 59,000-square-foot facility in the old Tom Thumb space at 2600 Flower Mound Road. The regional health club chain has 27 locations in the south, and this will be its fifth — and largest — in Texas. The membership-oriented CLUB4 Fitness offers a variety of health and fitness equipment, programs and amenities, including personal training, group exercise classes, small group training, cycling, tanning, red light therapy, hydromassage, kid care programs and more.
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
North Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is rolling in the right direction for North Texas so far as the Dallas Cowboys have avoided a disappointing start to the season thanks to the defense and great backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepping up and the TCU Horned Frogs have found themselves among the top 10 teams in the country.
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
Blue Goose Cantina to Open in Grand Prairie
Authentic Tex-Mex dishes and of course, margaritas, are on this restaurant’s menu.
Check out these Dallas bakeries for the best cupcakes in town
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pretty clear that the world of sweets will be dominating your wallet as Halloween will demand candy, Thanksgiving will demand pumpkin desserts, and Christmas, well, will demand it all. A dessert that’s perfect for any occasion is the humble cupcake, it can take on...
This Dallas food hall is a foodie’s heaven
The Village Dallas has been an iconic apartment complex here locally for decades. Depending on who you talk to, living in the Village Dallas is an initiation of living in the Big D.
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
