Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Related
GoLocalProv
“Coach” Peter Richard Palermo Dies at 80
“Coach” Peter Richard Palermo, age 80, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022 with his devoted wife by his side, following a two-year battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Maureen E. (Leonard) Palermo. Born in Providence, the son of the late Vito and Concetta Palermo. Peter leaves behind his sister Lois (John) Frizado; his children Peter (Holly), Richard (Connie), Craig (Deborah), and Jennifer (Sergio), and his stepson Brian Shurtleff. He was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren: Amanda, Gianna, Nicole, Taylor, Alexandria, Bryant, Richard Jr., Olivia, Cole, and Quinn; and two great-granddaughters, Blake and Zenith.
GoLocalProv
Richard R. Longtin Ret. Capt. Providence Fire Department Dies at 69
Richard R. Longtin Ret. Capt. Providence Fire Department, 69, peacefully passed away on October 18, 2022 at his home. Richard was a proud retired Fire Captain from the Providence Fire Department. He served in many of the busiest fire companies in Providence and was well respected by his brother and sister firefighters.
GoLocalProv
Orlando M. “Sunny” Martino, Jr., of Providence Dies at 49
Orlando M. “Sunny” Martino, Jr. -- was 49 years old from Providence and was originally born in New York, NY making him a huge fan of the New York Yankees. If you knew Sunny, you’d know not to be a Boston Red Sox fan in his presence, otherwise, you’d never hear the end of it.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
GoLocalProv
PART II - Happy 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day! - Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson
This is the follow-up to last week’s column sharing information about the history of American Indians in Rhode Island. If you have not already, I encourage you to read my column from last week so that you will have the proper historical context for the thoughts that I’m sharing this week.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 21, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Regis' hair; Bianco's New York installation, a potential BoJo return, and mo' money, mo' problems. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
GoLocalProv
Brown Football Drops to 0-3 in the Ivy League
Last year Brown finished 2-8 and 1-6 in the Ivy League. This year is not looking better. Brown was pre-season ranked 7th in the league, and Cornell University was ranked 8th. On Saturday, Brown lost to Cornell at home. A late goal line stop by the Cornell defense handed the...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island Between $1M and $3M
The market is in the midst of change, and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are a great guide. They have three remarkable homes between $1 million and $3 million. And, if you are not sure of the value of your home, CLICK HERE and get up-to-date pricing.
GoLocalProv
URI Wins in 7OT, Moves to 5-2 on the Season
No. 22/19 Rhode Island outlasted Monmouth in seven overtimes for a wild 48-46 victory Saturday afternoon. It was the longest game ever between two FCS programs, as well as the longest game in CAA Football history. Wide receiver Ed Lee caught a pass from Kasim Hill for the winning points...
GoLocalProv
Providence City Council Approves First Passage of 30-Year TSA for Superman Building
Thursday night, Providence city councilors passed for the first time on a vote of 11 to one (with three councilors abstaining), a 30-year tax stabilization agreement (TSA) ordinance between the city and developer High Rock Westminster Street LLC, the owner o the Superman building. The TSA is one component of...
GoLocalProv
An Apple Pie Burger, Pizzas, and More - Here’s Blackie’s New Seasonal Menu
Blackie's in Smithfield this week unveiled its new seasonal menu. The neighborhood eatery -- known for its extensive and innovative offerings featuring gluten-free and vegan fare -- brought back some favorites, and also introduced some new items to customers. Blackies's writes:. "we’re so excited to share the new fall/winter menu...
Comments / 0