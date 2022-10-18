ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Make Roster Decision On Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a boost on offense. Luckily for them, help is on the way. On Wednesday afternoon, the Packers designated wide receiver Sammy Watkins to return from injured reserve. He's expected to practice on a limited basis today, per head coach Matt LaFleur.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys QB Prescott says injury absence ending against Lions

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott fiddled with his surgically repaired right thumb while waiting just outside the view of cameras for young standout linebacker Micah Parsons to finish his session with reporters. Then the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys said he was playing Sunday against the Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know too well how much the Indianapolis Colts, especially owner Jim Irsay, want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry. The Titans have won four straight and five of six against a team that dominated this series when the Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Belichick, history set to collide as Patriots host Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick has never hidden his affinity for football history. New England's coach is enamored with the game’s evolution and contributions by its pioneers, their names etched like hashmarks in the annals of the sport where he's spent nearly four decades.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Darren Waller News

In Week 5, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury. It appears that injury will keep him off the field this Sunday against the Houston Texans. For the second straight practice, Waller was listed as a non-participant. He even said that he's "likely out" for Week 7.
Citrus County Chronicle

Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus remembered the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel. From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Padres turn to October ace Musgrove vs. Phillies in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There was at least one fuddy-duddy in San Diego who did not see the humor in a mural painted this week of the famous San Diego Chicken using his super-sized yellow foot to stomp on the side of the head of the Phillie Phanatic. Did someone...
SAN DIEGO, CA

