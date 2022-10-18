Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: 'There's No Way He's Enjoying This'
Count former Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as one of many who believe something is not quite right with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs fell to the previously 1-4 Steelers this past Sunday, prompting Roethlisberger to share his thoughts on...
Tom Brady Makes Vow On Instagram After Ugly Loss To Steelers
Tom Brady lashed out at his Buccaneers offensive line this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, stressing to the unit that they are “so much better” than the way they were playing. That proved to not be a heat-of-the-moment remark from Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback. Brady echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post Monday evening, a little over 24 hours after the Bucs suffered an ugly 20-18 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Former Green Bay Packers, New York Giants player shot and killed outside Pa. bar
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, according to multiple reports. He was 32. Dennard was born in Chicago, and played at Langston University in Oklahoma before spending time in the NFL from...
How Tom Brady Reacted To Ben Roethlisberger Week 6 Criticism
Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.
How Ex-Patriots Lineman Felt About Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs
It almost feels like we’ve seen an equal number of sideline temper tantrums and touchdown passes from Tom Brady this season. The first six weeks of the 2022 season were a grind for the Buccaneers, and Brady wasn’t always able to take it in stride. From launching his helmet to smashing tablets and, most recently, lashing out at his offensive line, airing out frustrations has been a common occurrence for Tampa Bay’s star quarterback.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Tom Brady's colorful assessment of his loss in Pittsburgh; Steelers underdogs again in Miami
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have stopped their losing streak, but they are still underdogs to begin Week 7. Tom Brady colorfully assesses his performance against the Steelers—and his even more colorful language during the game. Plus, we check in on some ups and downs for a few former Penguins....
Tom Brady Could Retire In Middle Of NFL Season If He Wants, Former Bucs QB Chris Simms Claims
Tom Brady certainly has a lot on his plate at the moment and an NFL peer believes the legendary quarterback could always cut his 23rd season short if he needs to by retiring… again. Not only has Tom led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dismal start with a 3-3 record as of mid-October, but he’s also dealing with a rumored split after 13 years of marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The conditions are ripe for a possible midseason departure, according to former Bucs’ quarterback and sports analyst Chris Simms.
Why Tom Brady sideline spat a positive for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught on camera yelling at his offensive line last Sunday. A lot has been made of the blow-up, but it’s a positive for the Buccaneers. In a lot of ways, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Tom Brady has been a gift and...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for NFL Thursday Night Football
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers looking to place a wager on any NFL Week 7 game today can get a Bet $5,...
FOX Sports
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There's something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can't shake.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0