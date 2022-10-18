ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Tom Brady Makes Vow On Instagram After Ugly Loss To Steelers

Tom Brady lashed out at his Buccaneers offensive line this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, stressing to the unit that they are “so much better” than the way they were playing. That proved to not be a heat-of-the-moment remark from Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback. Brady echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post Monday evening, a little over 24 hours after the Bucs suffered an ugly 20-18 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On

Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

How Tom Brady Reacted To Ben Roethlisberger Week 6 Criticism

Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

How Ex-Patriots Lineman Felt About Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs

It almost feels like we’ve seen an equal number of sideline temper tantrums and touchdown passes from Tom Brady this season. The first six weeks of the 2022 season were a grind for the Buccaneers, and Brady wasn’t always able to take it in stride. From launching his helmet to smashing tablets and, most recently, lashing out at his offensive line, airing out frustrations has been a common occurrence for Tampa Bay’s star quarterback.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Could Retire In Middle Of NFL Season If He Wants, Former Bucs QB Chris Simms Claims

Tom Brady certainly has a lot on his plate at the moment and an NFL peer believes the legendary quarterback could always cut his 23rd season short if he needs to by retiring… again. Not only has Tom led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dismal start with a 3-3 record as of mid-October, but he’s also dealing with a rumored split after 13 years of marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The conditions are ripe for a possible midseason departure, according to former Bucs’ quarterback and sports analyst Chris Simms.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Why Tom Brady sideline spat a positive for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught on camera yelling at his offensive line last Sunday. A lot has been made of the blow-up, but it’s a positive for the Buccaneers. In a lot of ways, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Tom Brady has been a gift and...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There's something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can't shake.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy