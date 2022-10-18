ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

No injuries in fire at Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite lots of heavy smoke, there were no injuries in a fire at a Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of North Edwards Street for a report of a home on fire. When KDPS officers arrived, heavy smoke was observed coming from the second story and eaves of the home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Suspect in BC shooting death of Christopher Williams will stand trial

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the July 11 shooting death of 17-year-old Christopher Williams has been ordered to stand trial. 19-year-old Cameron Anthony James of Battle Creek is facing open murder and weapons offense charges. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports his case was bound over to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

20-year-old man pleads no contest in 2019 Battle Creek death

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a 2019 robbery in Battle Creek. WOOD TV-8 reporting that 20-year-old Trenten Cohoon pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery on October 10. The charges stemm...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

