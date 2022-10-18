Read full article on original website
No injuries in fire at Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite lots of heavy smoke, there were no injuries in a fire at a Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of North Edwards Street for a report of a home on fire. When KDPS officers arrived, heavy smoke was observed coming from the second story and eaves of the home.
Allegan County Man $1 million richer after winning Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An Allegan County man was amazed when he found out his Powerball ticket was worth $1 million. Mark Brooks, of Otsego, matched the five white balls in the September 24 drawing to win the big prize: 03-09-21-24-29. He bought his winning ticket at Otsego...
Suspect in BC shooting death of Christopher Williams will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the July 11 shooting death of 17-year-old Christopher Williams has been ordered to stand trial. 19-year-old Cameron Anthony James of Battle Creek is facing open murder and weapons offense charges. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports his case was bound over to...
Man seriously injured in St. Joseph County hit-and-run: Deputies searching for suspect vehicle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies are looking for a vehicle they believe to have been involved in an early morning hit-and-run incident that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies were called to US-12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township...
One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
20-year-old man pleads no contest in 2019 Battle Creek death
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a 2019 robbery in Battle Creek. WOOD TV-8 reporting that 20-year-old Trenten Cohoon pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery on October 10. The charges stemm...
