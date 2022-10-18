ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East

The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact

The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are still one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are expected to improve on their 23 wins from last year. The Pistons return much of their central core, but added reinforcements in additional young talent and established veterans. In the youth department, top picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren inject the roster with much-needed athleticism. To complement the youngsters, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks are knockdown shooters who should free up space for everyone. With all these additions, here is our prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers rookie lefty is dealing in Arizona Fall League

Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz is picking up where he left off in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old, whose debut season was interrupted by injuries, was dispatched to Arizona after his final start with the Tigers on Oct. 2. Since then, he’s made two starts for the Salt...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job

Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

FanDuel promo code, free NBA League Pass & a Lakers vs. Warriors best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering the perfect promo code to get ready for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, and you can click here...
MLive.com

NFL Week 7 picks straight up and odds for all 16 games plus spread picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 7 kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, and the Detroit Lions are back...
TENNESSEE STATE
MLive.com

New BetMGM promo code unlocks 20-1 odds for any NBA game: New users only

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA season kicked off this week, and every team has already played at least one game to start the year. If you’re...
MLive.com

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks prediction, spread and odds for Friday, 10/21

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their season with two wins and an overtime loss, and they’ll try their best to keep...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code and bonus plus our Thursday Night Football best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, click here to register for a...
MLive.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code MLIVEFULL: Deposit bonus for new customers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Looking for a new online sportsbook to wager on major league sports across the US? Caesars Sportsbook is offering first-time customers a new...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy