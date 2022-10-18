Read full article on original website
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
75 percent of Kent County trash could be recycled, study finds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Under the right market conditions, approximately 75 percent of the commercial trash and municipal garbage thrown away in Kent County could be recycled or composted if the right facilities existed. That’s the conclusion of a waste characterization study by Gershman, Brickner & Bratton (GBB), a...
The Diatribe has big plans for affordable housing in Grand Rapids’ Southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Diatribe is on a mission to create a space where people on the Southeast side can live, work and play within the community. Since 2021, the arts and culture nonprofit has been a space where community stakeholders can collaborate on changing the perception of the city’s Southeast side through large-scale murals and youth programming.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
Kent County commissioners mull where to send $127 million
Leaders will soon decide which projects will get a piece of $127 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars sent to Kent County.
See how Grand Rapids residents chose to spend $2 million in their neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The public has spoken on how they’d like to spend $2 million across the city’s three wards. Grand Rapids officials on Tuesday, Oct. 18, unveiled the results of the voting portion of the city’s participatory budgeting pilot, where city leaders set aside $2 million to be spent on projects pitched by the public and selected by residents.
Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?
GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
Program pairing GRPD officers with social workers showing promise
Network180 and the Grand Rapid Police Department say they are seeing success in with a program to respond to calls involving mental health problems.
WWMTCw
Monthly RISE Corp mobile food distribution program returns to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fresh and healthy food is on the way to those in need in Battle Creek. RISE Corp is expected to host their monthly Healthy Food Distribution and Delivery program Wednesday and Thursday. Healthy living: When you eat, not just what you eat, can have impact...
WOOD
Now is the perfect time to move to a senior community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you, or someone in your family is looking for a senior community, now might be the perfect time to make that move. When looking at the current housing market in West Michigan, we are seeing lots of changes happening quickly. But it seems that even though the market is trending down, especially as mortgage rates are increasing.
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
2 compete for Kent County board’s 19th District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Two candidates are vying to represent the 19th District on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. The new, redistricted 19th District of the Kent County Board of Commissioners encompasses all of East Grand Rapids and a portion of Grand Rapids along its western border. Democrat Kris Pachla and Republican Sam Carstens will face off for the seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
5 fun things to do outside in Grand Rapids this sunny weekend (Oct. 21-23)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – We’ve got beautiful, sunny skies in the forecast for Grand Rapids this weekend, making it the perfect time to get outside. To take advantage of the warm weather, we’ve come up with a list of five fun things to do outdoors in Grand Rapids this weekend.
How Long Do you Have To Clear Your Sidewalk After It Snows in Grand Rapids?
Not to quote Game of Thrones, but... Winter is coming to West Michigan. And with winter comes piles and piles of the cold, fluffy, white stuff we're all familiar with. It's fun to make snowmen, and throw a few snowballs too, but eventually, we all have to deal with the one inarguably worst part of snow: clearing our drive ways and sidewalks.
Fox17
Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which permanently closed earlier this month. The existing building is set to...
