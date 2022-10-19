ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

How to Watch Bulls-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0la6I7_0idzzsp600

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, two playoff teams in the Eastern Conference from a season ago, will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday night in Miami. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two teams coming off of postseason appearances a season ago, but a single win could wind up being the difference in them making the playoffs this year, especially given how crowded the Eastern Conference will be.

These two teams are set to meet on Wednesday, Oct. 19 down in Miami in each team’s opening game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Looking at the Heat, they recently claimed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 53-29 record. Jimmy Butler once again leads the charge, one of the more balanced teams in the league in recent years.

Miami was just one of five teams in the league to finish inside the top-10 in both offensive and defensive rating a season ago and they ranked first in the league in bench points per game.

As for the Chicago Bulls, they are looking to finally prove that they are a championship contending team once again, as they have not been to the NBA Finals since the 1997-98 season with one of the greatest players of all-time, Michael Jordan.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are all proven stars in this league, but the questions for the Bulls lie in their second unit with Alex Caruso, Javonte Green and Coby White. Lonzo Ball also remains a major question mark heading into the new season, as he continues to deal with a nagging knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2021-22 season.

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to begin and here is how to watch Wednesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bulls vs. Heat

  • WHO: Chicago Bulls (0-0) vs. Miami Heat (0-0)
  • WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  • WHERE: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bulls vs. Heat

  • The Miami Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season with a 53-29 record, tied for the third-best record in the NBA.
  • The Chicago Bulls lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season after claiming the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
  • The Heat are 15-7 all-time at home in season openers.
  • The Bulls are 13-15 all-time on the road in season openers.
  • Miami swept Chicago in four regular season matchups a season ago, outscoring the Bulls by 60 total points.

Last Matchup

April 2, 2022: Heat 127, Bulls 109

Playing in Chicago in their final regular season matchup a season ago, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat took down DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 127-109. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 59 points in this game, but Miami’s bench matched Chicago’s two All-Stars with 56 total points. Miami also outscored Chicago by 24 points from the three-point line.

Latest Injury News

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) — OUT, Zach LaVine (knee) — OUT, Alex Caruso (calf) — PROBABLE

Heat: NONE

Projected Starters

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

  • Ayo Dosunmu: 6-foot-5 guard: 8.8 points, 3.3 assists
  • Alex Caruso: 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 4.0 assists
  • DeMar DeRozan: 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists
  • Patrick Williams: 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds
  • Nikola Vucevic: 6-10 center: 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

  • Kyle Lowry: 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists
  • Max Strus: 6-5 guard: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds
  • Jimmy Butler: 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists
  • Caleb Martin: 6-5 forward: 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds
  • Bam Adebayo: 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds

  • The Heat are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Bulls as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the FanDuel gambling website.
  • The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 215.5 total points.

What to Watch For

  • Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were one of the better scoring duos in the entire NBA a season ago for the Chicago Bulls, averaging a combined 52.3 points per game.
  • Miami ranked 10th in the league in offensive rating and 5th in defensive rating a season ago, making them one of the more balanced teams in the NBA.
  • The Heat are 62-60 all-time against the Bulls.
  • The Bulls averaged 111.6 points per game offensively last season while the Heat only allowed an average of 105.6 points per game last season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PU68A_0idzzsp600

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East

The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job

Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy