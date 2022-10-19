How to Watch Bulls-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, two playoff teams in the Eastern Conference from a season ago, will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday night in Miami. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two teams coming off of postseason appearances a season ago, but a single win could wind up being the difference in them making the playoffs this year, especially given how crowded the Eastern Conference will be.

These two teams are set to meet on Wednesday, Oct. 19 down in Miami in each team’s opening game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Looking at the Heat, they recently claimed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 53-29 record. Jimmy Butler once again leads the charge, one of the more balanced teams in the league in recent years.

Miami was just one of five teams in the league to finish inside the top-10 in both offensive and defensive rating a season ago and they ranked first in the league in bench points per game.

As for the Chicago Bulls, they are looking to finally prove that they are a championship contending team once again, as they have not been to the NBA Finals since the 1997-98 season with one of the greatest players of all-time, Michael Jordan.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are all proven stars in this league, but the questions for the Bulls lie in their second unit with Alex Caruso, Javonte Green and Coby White. Lonzo Ball also remains a major question mark heading into the new season, as he continues to deal with a nagging knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2021-22 season.

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to begin and here is how to watch Wednesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bulls vs. Heat

WHO: Chicago Bulls (0-0) vs. Miami Heat (0-0)

Chicago Bulls (0-0) vs. Miami Heat (0-0) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 19, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 WHERE: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Bulls vs. Heat

The Miami Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season with a 53-29 record, tied for the third-best record in the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season after claiming the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

The Heat are 15-7 all-time at home in season openers.

The Bulls are 13-15 all-time on the road in season openers.

Miami swept Chicago in four regular season matchups a season ago, outscoring the Bulls by 60 total points.

Last Matchup

April 2, 2022: Heat 127, Bulls 109

Playing in Chicago in their final regular season matchup a season ago, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat took down DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 127-109. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 59 points in this game, but Miami’s bench matched Chicago’s two All-Stars with 56 total points. Miami also outscored Chicago by 24 points from the three-point line.

Latest Injury News

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) — OUT, Zach LaVine (knee) — OUT, Alex Caruso (calf) — PROBABLE

Heat: NONE

Projected Starters

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

Ayo Dosunmu: 6-foot-5 guard: 8.8 points, 3.3 assists

6-foot-5 guard: 8.8 points, 3.3 assists Alex Caruso: 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 4.0 assists

6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 4.0 assists DeMar DeRozan: 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists

6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists Patrick Williams: 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds Nikola Vucevic: 6-10 center: 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

Kyle Lowry: 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists

6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists Max Strus: 6-5 guard: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

6-5 guard: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds Jimmy Butler: 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists Caleb Martin: 6-5 forward: 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds

6-5 forward: 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds Bam Adebayo: 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

What to Watch For

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were one of the better scoring duos in the entire NBA a season ago for the Chicago Bulls, averaging a combined 52.3 points per game.

Miami ranked 10th in the league in offensive rating and 5th in defensive rating a season ago, making them one of the more balanced teams in the NBA.

The Heat are 62-60 all-time against the Bulls.

The Bulls averaged 111.6 points per game offensively last season while the Heat only allowed an average of 105.6 points per game last season.

