Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Valley housing manager explains findings of survey so far
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley Commission is working to get more information on housing available in the area. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) spent the spring talking with local officials and learning what each locality needs when it comes to housing. This fall, they’ve interviewed stakeholders, like realtors and nonprofits, and analyzed information presented to them so far.
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 12 days to claim rebate worth up to $500
People living in the state of Virginia have less than two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to claim a rebate worth up to $500.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Millionaire’s tax? New brackets? Virginia set to weigh proposals for fairer taxes
Tax Brackets in Virginia haven't been substantially updated since the 1990's, but a new report to the General Assembly suggests legislators tackle the issue head on in their next session.
wfxrtv.com
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to “subscribe” to solar panel facilities across the Commonwealth. The first program, called the shared solar program, will allow Virginia residents to pay a subscription fee to companies...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
WDBJ7.com
New survey asks older Virginians about services they need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services wants to know what’s working for you and what resources you need. Working across the Commonwealth, the agency supports services for older Virginians including local Offices on Aging. It has rolled out an online survey asking for...
livability.com
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia
Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Virginians can now register, vote starting Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Election Day
Virginians can now register and vote past the Oct. 17 deadline through Election Day. Monday, Oct. 17 would typically be the last day to register to vote in the November 8 election.
State issues warning: Don't move your firewood
The state suggests buying firewood "from a reputable dealer" in the county where you plan to burn the wood.
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Virginia, with 2 new omicron subvariants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising across Virginia, with new data from the Virginia Department of Health showing hundreds of new cases. VDH data shows 942 new cases reported Tuesday. Just one day later, that number went up to 1,274 cases. Maps from the Centers for Disease...
Central Virginia school divisions work to prevent fights, in-school violence
School divisions throughout Central Virginia are working to address internal security policies and procedures amid a rash of in-school violence in local academic buildings.
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood
Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
Virginia School District Planning To Bring In Foreign Teachers Amid Staffing Shortage
To address its teacher shortage, a Virginia school district is considering bringing in foreign teachers beginning in the 2023-2024 school year to staff its classrooms, according to WTOP News. Fairfax County Public Schools is working on a partnership with the Barbados Ministry of Education to
cardinalnews.org
No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.
And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
Augusta Free Press
Social Security cost-of-living increase to affect more than 1.2 million Virginians
The United States Social Security Administration announced Thursday an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for seniors in 2023. According to a press release, the COLA will increase Social Security for more than 1.2 million Virginians. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia released a statement about the COLA increase. “This increase in...
Comments / 0