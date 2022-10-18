ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Valley housing manager explains findings of survey so far

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley Commission is working to get more information on housing available in the area. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) spent the spring talking with local officials and learning what each locality needs when it comes to housing. This fall, they’ve interviewed stakeholders, like realtors and nonprofits, and analyzed information presented to them so far.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
New survey asks older Virginians about services they need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services wants to know what’s working for you and what resources you need. Working across the Commonwealth, the agency supports services for older Virginians including local Offices on Aging. It has rolled out an online survey asking for...
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia

Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia

This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood

Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.

And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
Social Security cost-of-living increase to affect more than 1.2 million Virginians

The United States Social Security Administration announced Thursday an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for seniors in 2023. According to a press release, the COLA will increase Social Security for more than 1.2 million Virginians. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia released a statement about the COLA increase. “This increase in...
