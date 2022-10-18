ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

These two biotechs don't grab as much attention as some of their larger peers. However, both are excellent innovators that could develop breakthrough therapies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th

TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days. Tsakos Energy Navigation...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more

(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Are Beating Expectations In the Bear Market

Walgreens' stock has taken a beating this year, but the company's recent results are encouraging. PepsiCo delivered strong performance in the latest quarter, including 20% growth in a key segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Benzinga

AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation

Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday saw 177 companies set new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Mobilicom MOB was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Unity Biotechnology UBX shares traded down 835.11% to reach its 52-week low,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 7.62. Via Renewables has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.18, which has decreased by 74.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.76%, which has increased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 9.15%. This quarter,...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

SenesTech SNES shares increased by 65.1% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, SenesTech's stock is trading at a volume of 35.2 million, which is 64237.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. Redhill Biopharma RDHL...
