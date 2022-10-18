Read full article on original website
Related
the university of hawai'i system
First place, scholarship for student’s clean-energy tech presentation
A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student’s work to improve the efficiency of fuel-cell technology was awarded first place in the student poster presentation session at the 13th World Filtration Congress in October. The honor came with a scholarship from the American Filtration Society. Global Environmental Science...
the university of hawai'i system
UH, partners lead first statewide food-system planning effort
To address the gap in state-level food system planning and policy, researchers across the University of Hawaiʻi System are facilitating the development of the first collaborative statewide food system planning effort. Hawaiʻi has never had a comprehensive state plan to guide the development of food and agriculture. Experts argue that the negative consequences of not having a statewide vision and strategy for the future of food has become increasingly clear.
the university of hawai'i system
October president’s report: fall enrollment, Strategic Plan, Aloha Stadium
President David Lassner provided key takeaways on fall 2022 enrollment for the 10-campus system in his monthly report today at the Board of Regents meeting at Leeward Community College on October 20. Lassner also addressed recent media reports involving UH and the construction of a new stadium that will replace...
the university of hawai'i system
Limu historical highlights, recipes celebrated through reprint of beloved book
The Limu Eater, a book first published in 1978 by the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program (Hawaiʻi Sea Grant) to highlight the historical importance of limu in Hawaiʻi as well as one-of-a-kind, delicious recipes, is once again available to the public. To celebrate the launch...
the university of hawai'i system
National program selects emerging ‘star scholar’ on aging
A highly competitive national program that supports emerging scholars in the field of aging has selected a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa faculty member. Assistant Professor Yeonjung Jane Lee of the Department of Social Work in the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health participated in the 2022 Butler-Williams Scholars Program in August. The program is sponsored by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health.
the university of hawai'i system
New Hawaiian word series connects to story, culture
Hale Kuamoʻo, the Hawaiian language center within Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikolani, College of Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, has launched a new weekly video series called Moʻohua featuring a “Word of the Week.”. Each Wednesday, an ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian...
the university of hawai'i system
UH enrollment dips as graduation rates, first-time students rise
Enrollment at the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system decreased slightly in fall 2022 while graduation rates continue to rise at the state’s only public higher education system. There are 48,373 students currently enrolled at UH, down from 49,773 students in 2021, a 2.8% decrease. Contributing to the decline in total enrollment is the record high on-time graduation rates for first-time, full-time freshmen at seven of UH’s ten campuses—UH Mānoa, UH Hilo, UH West Oʻahu, Honolulu Community College,
the university of hawai'i system
Leeward CC Discovery Fair offers free fun for the whole family
After two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leeward Community College invites the community back to its Puʻuloa (Pearl City) Campus for the 32nd annual Discovery Fair on Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Admission, activities and parking are free. The 2022 Discovery Fair features new...
the university of hawai'i system
Farm-to-school program feeds keiki minds and bellies
Hawaiʻi keiki are getting to taste nutritious local foods as they learn more about them. The “Hoʻopili ʻAi Campaign – Uniting Keiki & Hawaiʻi Food Crops” introduces K–5 students at public and public charter elementary schools statewide to Hawaiʻi-grown foods such as kalo (taro), ʻulu (breadfruit) and ʻuala (sweet potato). Each classroom is given a box containing educational materials and 25 individual pre-packaged produce for students and their ʻohana to try at home.
the university of hawai'i system
Symphony changes nationally recognized composer’s life, again
Award-winning composer Michael-Thomas Foumai was 13 when he first heard the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra (HSO). The program featured music from Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Foumai, now a music and creative media lecturer at the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu, recalled that he was “gob-smacked” to hear the score live with the orchestra.
the university of hawai'i system
Housemade bread and donuts on the rise at Gateway Café
Fresh-from-the-oven bread, along with handcrafted donuts, malasadas and pasta made from scratch are available every week at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Gateway Café, managed by Sodexo. “I really like it a lot,” said Jade Gutierrez, a UH Mānoa freshman. “The bread is super moist,...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kūpono
—Upright, honest, decent, proper, appropriate, rightful, reliable, worth, merit, excellence. “The term kūpono comes to mind when I think of Hawaiian language and culture and how exciting it is to see the revitalization of both within our UH campuses and how it will support Hawaiʻi and the world. ”
the university of hawai'i system
Historic sea-level rise bill results from a UH-Kauaʻi County partnership
In the quest to prepare for and mitigate the effects of climate change, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami signed a historic bill on October 14, Bill No. 2879, that will regulate construction based on future sea-level rise projections. This unique measure is the result of dedicated collaboration between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Climate Resilience Collaborative and the Kauaʻi County Planning Department.
the university of hawai'i system
Top-10 times highlight final day of USC Invitational
The swimming and diving programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa wrapped up their opening weekend of competition in the 2022–23 season on Saturday, October 15 at the University of Southern California Invitational, with a trio of Rainbow Wahine swimmers turning in top-10 times in program history.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo women’s soccer surges past Fresno Pacific, remains at No. 9 in the nation
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team claimed a 3-0 win over Fresno Pacific University in Pacific West Conference action at home on October 15. The Vulcans surged for three scores in the span of seven minutes in the second half to capture the win. Following the win, UH Hilo remained ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Rankings, released on October 18.
Comments / 0