ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Trail Blazers Hire BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 19, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have hired BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel, the team announced today. “We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts,” said Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin. “BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level, collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world.”
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

When It Comes To Portland's Small Ball Lineup, In Vino Veritas

Like many good ideas throughout history, the lineup that carried the Trail Blazers across the finish line in their season opener versus the Kings was conceived over a couple of drinks. On the eve of training camp, Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and Jerami Grant got together at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy