Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Bill Oram: Blazers coach Chauncey Billups gets a do-over after ‘unbelievable’ and ‘difficult’ 1st season
Let’s quickly recap Chauncey Billups’ inaugural season as the Trail Blazers head coach:. The superstar he thought he was going to coach underwent season-ending surgery. The team he thought he was going to lead was completely dismantled. And dreams of a playoff run were replaced by a near-nightly...
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Portland Trail Blazers get defensive late, beat Sacramento Kings 115-108: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers had more than a week to study and dissect their embarrassing 126-94 preseason loss at Sacramento earlier this month. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups insisted that his team had learned from that game and would be better prepared to face the Kings this time around in a season-opening matchup at the Golden 1 Center.
Trail Blazers go small, come up big in 115-108 win over Sacramento: ‘I definitely think it was a step forward’
Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Justise Winslow opened a bottle of wine, chilled and talked hoop the night before the Portland Trail Blazers began training camp in Santa Barbara, California. A topic of discussion revolved around the roster’s versatility and the ability to play small ball with either...
NBA
Trail Blazers Hire BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 19, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have hired BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel, the team announced today. “We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts,” said Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin. “BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level, collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world.”
Cavs’ Darius Garland exits due to eye injury
Cleveland point guard Darius Garland exited the Cavaliers’ season opener against the host Toronto Raptors on Wednesday due to a
Detroit Pistons executive Rob Murphy on leave amid misconduct allegations
Rob Murphy was promoted to Detroit Pistons assistant general manager to work under GM Troy Weaver back in June. Within
NBA
When It Comes To Portland's Small Ball Lineup, In Vino Veritas
Like many good ideas throughout history, the lineup that carried the Trail Blazers across the finish line in their season opener versus the Kings was conceived over a couple of drinks. On the eve of training camp, Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and Jerami Grant got together at the...
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
KGW
Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0