Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

natickreport.com

Fall Natick Trails Day: Saturday, Oct. 22

The public is invited to help tidy up Natick’s trails on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9am-noon. The Natick Trails and Forest Stewardship committee will divvy up volunteers between two projects:. Meadow restoration at the Hunnewell Town Forest. Eisenmenger trail maintenance. Sign up to help. Please send tips, photos, ideas...
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Natick Center scarecrows are doing their job

The Morse Institute Library supplied the scarecrow starter kits. Families and kids put together their own creations at home and brought their completed projects to a family scarecrow stroll last week. The stylish sentries currently grace the front lawn of the W. Central St. library as more than just spirited autumnal decorations. We haven’t seen a single crow in Natick Center ever since the new guards have been put to work.
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Town of Natick posts job listing for Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach

Natick is giving it another go to hire a Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach, having posted the job listing earlier this month. As we documented last month, the posting has been a long time coming, with Natick facing a challenging job market for this and other positions. Based on input from the community and partner organizations, Natick has morphed the job title from Chief Diversity Officer to Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach. Natick Town Administrator Jamie Errickson said the revised title would better describe the scope of the job, and have a more proactive and inclusive feel to it.
NATICK, MA
homenewshere.com

RMLD officials respond to suspected downtown power surge

READING - The source of a downtown power outage eluded baffled first responders and Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) engineers for hours on Wednesday morning, when a number of Reading Center merchants reported a broad range of electrical malfunctions inside their businesses. According to RMLD managers and town officials, who...
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants

SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
SOMERVILLE, MA
capeandislands.org

A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides

A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up

An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
READING, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston clergy chain themselves to Faneuil Hall in protest of its name

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston clergy leaders have chained themselves to the historic Faneuil Hall. They’re protesting its name, and also want to open dialogue to curb racism, according to the group. “We see this process of changing the name, a public process that could go through the city council...
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

South Natick dam decision won’t come until at least mid-November

Natick Select Board Chair Paul Joseph said during Wednesday’s Select Board meeting that the town will not make a decision on the fate of the South Natick dam on the Charles River until at least mid-November. That town is trying to determine whether it should repair the aging dam and spillway (aka, waterfall), or remove it, with financial, environmental, historical, and cultural aspects all being taken into consideration.
NATICK, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Real estate: Condo sales hold steady in Worcester County

The dollar of real estate buyers shifted from single-family homes to condominiums across Worcester County in September, as increasing mortgage rates and a shrinking inventory continued their effect on sales across the state.  Although on a mild note, condominiums struck as a more viable choice for buyers across the county, with 185 sales showing a bump from 179 sales during September 2021.     ...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA

