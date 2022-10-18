Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
natickreport.com
Fall Natick Trails Day: Saturday, Oct. 22
The public is invited to help tidy up Natick’s trails on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9am-noon. The Natick Trails and Forest Stewardship committee will divvy up volunteers between two projects:. Meadow restoration at the Hunnewell Town Forest. Eisenmenger trail maintenance. Sign up to help. Please send tips, photos, ideas...
natickreport.com
Natick Center scarecrows are doing their job
The Morse Institute Library supplied the scarecrow starter kits. Families and kids put together their own creations at home and brought their completed projects to a family scarecrow stroll last week. The stylish sentries currently grace the front lawn of the W. Central St. library as more than just spirited autumnal decorations. We haven’t seen a single crow in Natick Center ever since the new guards have been put to work.
natickreport.com
Town of Natick posts job listing for Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach
Natick is giving it another go to hire a Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach, having posted the job listing earlier this month. As we documented last month, the posting has been a long time coming, with Natick facing a challenging job market for this and other positions. Based on input from the community and partner organizations, Natick has morphed the job title from Chief Diversity Officer to Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach. Natick Town Administrator Jamie Errickson said the revised title would better describe the scope of the job, and have a more proactive and inclusive feel to it.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
homenewshere.com
RMLD officials respond to suspected downtown power surge
READING - The source of a downtown power outage eluded baffled first responders and Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) engineers for hours on Wednesday morning, when a number of Reading Center merchants reported a broad range of electrical malfunctions inside their businesses. According to RMLD managers and town officials, who...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
capeandislands.org
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up
An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
whdh.com
Boston clergy chain themselves to Faneuil Hall in protest of its name
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston clergy leaders have chained themselves to the historic Faneuil Hall. They’re protesting its name, and also want to open dialogue to curb racism, according to the group. “We see this process of changing the name, a public process that could go through the city council...
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
natickreport.com
South Natick dam decision won’t come until at least mid-November
Natick Select Board Chair Paul Joseph said during Wednesday’s Select Board meeting that the town will not make a decision on the fate of the South Natick dam on the Charles River until at least mid-November. That town is trying to determine whether it should repair the aging dam and spillway (aka, waterfall), or remove it, with financial, environmental, historical, and cultural aspects all being taken into consideration.
2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S.
Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America. The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville...
Real estate: Condo sales hold steady in Worcester County
The dollar of real estate buyers shifted from single-family homes to condominiums across Worcester County in September, as increasing mortgage rates and a shrinking inventory continued their effect on sales across the state. Although on a mild note, condominiums struck as a more viable choice for buyers across the county, with 185 sales showing a bump from 179 sales during September 2021. ...
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
