Natick is giving it another go to hire a Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach, having posted the job listing earlier this month. As we documented last month, the posting has been a long time coming, with Natick facing a challenging job market for this and other positions. Based on input from the community and partner organizations, Natick has morphed the job title from Chief Diversity Officer to Director of Equity, Inclusion, and Outreach. Natick Town Administrator Jamie Errickson said the revised title would better describe the scope of the job, and have a more proactive and inclusive feel to it.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO