CNBC

Fanatics hires finance chief for sports-betting division before January launch

Fanatics has hired Andrea Ellis to be chief financial officer of its Sports Betting and Gaming Division. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin says the company will launch sports betting in January. Sports betting is a crowded and competitive landscape, but Fanatics is seen as a potentially formidable contender with its database...
CNBC

Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp

After years of expansion globally, Murdoch split his empire in 2013, placing the print business in newly created public entity News Corp and the TV and entertainment under 21st Century Fox. Murdoch said at the time that his vast media holdings had become "increasingly complex," and that a new structure...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea

Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
mailplus.co.uk

Pension fund on the brink

FEARS over the health of the pensions industry persisted as one liability driven investment (LDI) fund teetered on the brink of collapse yesterday. Alarm bells were raised as financial regulators identified one fund at an asset manager that would have faced potential disaster had gilt yields risen. A half percentage point rise in the interest rates on government bonds would have left this unnamed fund having to conduct a ‘fire sale’ of these gilts, according to Sky News.
Fortune

Arca CEO says Crypto Winter ‘closer to the end’ than not

The crypto market hasn’t been able to shake its latest downturn, with venture capital funding in the sector declining and investor sentiment remaining fearful. And with this Crypto Winter accompanying a macroeconomic drawdown, it’s “difficult to say” when and if things will get better, said Rayne Steinberg, founder and CEO of digital asset investment firm Arca.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion

The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of October 17: Top rates mostly flat

Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have risen much of October, due to the Federal Reserve announcing another massive rate hike in late September. Indeed, CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year. But movement in the top rates was minimal this past week, with only the 2-year term showing an increase.
Motley Fool

FlyExclusive to go Public in $600 Million Merger

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The Independent

Elon Musk Twitter deal: Tesla CEO negotiates $44bn purchase as private equity firms backs out of financing

Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In the letter, his layers stated that Mr Musk and his backers “intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022, merger agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein.” Twitter confirmed that it had received the letter...
TEXAS STATE
