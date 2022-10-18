Read full article on original website
Matt M
2d ago
If you are saying Tina's idealogy matches with the current policies and circumstances Oregon is in, then yes. But this state was not like this. This state did not become great because of the current/recent policies and leaders we hane in Salem. Oregon is slowly rotting. Vote Red.
Oregon governor candidates clash on homelessness, education, policing in final televised debate
Homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on education spending and support for police separated Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson Wednesday during a televised debate sponsored by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. All three candidates agreed that homelessness is among the biggest issues facing the...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Oregon’s Newest House District Holds First General Election
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On paper, Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District would appear to lean toward Democrats. Its boundaries, drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during redistricting last year after the 2020 census, set it up as a relatively safe seat for the party. It includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. And while it also spans rural areas across a broad swath of the Willamette Valley, President Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.
Watch: Final Oregon governor debate hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW
The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate Wednesday night hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. It was the final televised debate between Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson before the Nov. 8 election -- and took place as ballots are on their way to voters’ mailboxes.
Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek meet for final debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three candidates running to be Oregon's next governor meet Wednesday night for a televised debate hosted by KGW and The Oregonian. This is the fourth and final televised debate featuring Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek — and it's set to happen as ballots are in the mail, bound for Oregon voters.
Oregon voter guide for next month's election
A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
Fact-checking an attack ad's claims against candidate for Oregon's newest House district
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday night, KGW fact-checked an ad attacking Republican Mike Erickson, who is running against Democrat Andrea Salinas for the U.S. House seat in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District. The race has gotten heated, with Erickson suing his opponent for that particular ad, which accused him of being charged with felony drug possession.
opb.org
Christine Drazan is bent on restoring GOP influence in Oregon. She now has her chance
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Christine Drazan had been in the Oregon House of Representatives for less than eight months when she staged her first coup. It was...
KATU.com
Here's where Oregon governor candidates diverge on addressing homeless crisis
SALEM, Ore. — Two of Oregon's candidates for governor held news conferences addressing the homelessness issue. This comes just days after a letter was sent to lawmakers by 25 Oregon mayors asking leaders to help their cities deal with the crisis. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson held a roundtable with...
Oregon’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Walters to Retire
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters said Tuesday that she’ll retire at the end of the year. Walters, who became the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court in 2018, is the second justice this month to announce a retirement, giving Democrat Gov. Kate Brown two appointments to the state’s high court before she leaves office, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Public employee unions, interest groups once again target voters searching for unbiased information with official looking ‘Oregon voter guide’
Oregon voters seeking information about the November election are likely to see a website called “The 2022 Oregon Voter Guide” at the top of their online search results – ahead of the state’s official voters’ guide. The website – thanks to paid advertising – is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon 5th District: Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner on urban-rural divide
The two candidates in the race for Oregon 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives were invited to take part in an interview with Central Oregon Daily News to get their answers to questions on multiple issues. We interviewed Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer via Zoom on Oct. 17 and Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner in-studio on Oct. 12.
Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement and prosecutors Tuesday in voicing his support for Measure 114, which would require a background check and safety training to purchase firearms as well as limit the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The post Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group appeared first on KTVZ.
Thick Smoke in Western Washington and Oregon to Soon Clear
SEATTLE (AP) — A haze of smoke covering parts of western Washington and Oregon is expected to clear before the week’s end, but only after the region reached a dubious distinction: Seattle and Portland briefly topped a list of large cities with the worst air quality in the world.
opb.org
Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon
Over the past few years, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have repeatedly left Salem to prevent Democrats from passing laws they oppose. This November voters will decide whether to make legislative walkouts much harder. Here are the basics on Ballot Measure 113:. Why have Republicans resorted to walking out?. The...
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
opb.org
Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is...
Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $27 Million Headed to Oregon for COVID-19 Recovery
Washington, D.C. – Today, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $27,167,202.82 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding is headed to the state of Oregon for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As Oregon continues its recovery...
kptv.com
Candidates for governor hold events on key issues ahead of ballots being mailed
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s now crunch time in the race to be Oregon’s next governor. On Monday, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek both held separate events focused on crime and homelessness. Republican Christine Drazan has an event planned for Tuesday where Virginia Republican governor,...
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
