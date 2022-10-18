ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed neighbor during argument over parking

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvjAE_0idzwhke00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor at a residence near the southeast valley Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Tipper Ave. near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

The two men were arguing about parking before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvNLV_0idzwhke00
Francis H. Cortney Junior High School was placed on lockdown Oct. 18 following a shooting investigation in the area. (KLAS)

The suspect fled before police arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect appeared to still be at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

A nearby school was shut down out of “an abundance of caution,” police said. There was never an active shooter or any threat to the school, despite initial confusion from students and parents.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 13

Shellioness Love
5d ago

so dang ridiculous. people really need to get their heads screwed on properly. Every time I hear about killing someone over a parking apce it just boggles my mind seriously. You can't qalk an extra 2 ft to get where you need to go or is it because yoy can't look out your window to check on your car? Have you ever heard of a car alarm??? when they catch these type of people they really need to do a Scan of rheir brain to find out what the heck is going on with them me tally. They are seriously sick real sick. so t ry this man lost his life not sure if he initiated the confronted tattoo. or not but either way he didn't deserve to die unless he was gonna shoot the other dude for real!!!!! 🤔🤨🙄😡🤬🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF THIS ONE OF YOU EVER FIND HIM.

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash

The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Maryland Parkway: Man shot to death in CVS parking lot

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing that occurred Thursday morning at a CVS parking lot near Karen Avenue on Maryland Parkway. Police received reports of gunfire in that area around 9:33 a.m., according to Lt. Jason Johansson. When police arrived, a witness called down a motorcycle officer to the parking lot where a Hispanic man in his 30s had been discovered dead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Man Wearing Michael Myers Mask Shot & Killed By Police After Threatening Bystanders

North Las Vegas police received multiple calls describing a scene straight from a horror film — Halloween, that is. On Sunday, October 16, a man donned a Michael Myers mask and was threatening people with a gun until police shot and killed him, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to law enforcement, the masked suspect was identified as Christopher Earl Smith, 44. Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds after advancing toward a responding officer.A series of frantic calls came to the North Las Vegas Police Department with terrified onlookers painting an eerie scene that unfolded outside of a mini-mart shopping center. Resembling...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Woman hit, killed in northeast valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in the northeast part of the valley near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It happened around 6:19 p.m. at Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard. Las Vegas Metro police said the 47-year-old woman was standing in the southbound lane of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy