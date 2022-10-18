Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed neighbor during argument over parking

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor at a residence near the southeast valley Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Tipper Ave. near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

The two men were arguing about parking before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old victim.

Francis H. Cortney Junior High School was placed on lockdown Oct. 18 following a shooting investigation in the area. (KLAS)

The suspect fled before police arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect appeared to still be at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

A nearby school was shut down out of “an abundance of caution,” police said. There was never an active shooter or any threat to the school, despite initial confusion from students and parents.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.