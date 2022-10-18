ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Two arrested in Robinson robbery with gun and machete

Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – A bizarre robbery involving shots fired from a handgun and the brandishing of a machete led to the arrest of two men in Robinson on Wednesday night. A Robinson Police Department spokesman said the incident occurred about 9:55 p.m. in the 800 block of East Rocket Road as two men arrived to try to get a set of tools from a car at a worksite where remodeling work was being done. When they arrived, they found the lock on a gate was changed and they were unable to get in.
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged in abuse of two young girls

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old man has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child following an investigation after an outcry. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the outcry was made in October 2021 – with the investigation leading to accusations that two girls under the age of ten were abused beginning as far back as 2013, with incidents occurring on multiple occasions.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Devarjaye Daniel honored by Waco Police departments

WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
MARLIN, TX

