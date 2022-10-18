Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Robinson robbery with gun and machete
Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – A bizarre robbery involving shots fired from a handgun and the brandishing of a machete led to the arrest of two men in Robinson on Wednesday night. A Robinson Police Department spokesman said the incident occurred about 9:55 p.m. in the 800 block of East Rocket Road as two men arrived to try to get a set of tools from a car at a worksite where remodeling work was being done. When they arrived, they found the lock on a gate was changed and they were unable to get in.
KWTX
Snapchat apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A photo shared on Snapchat of a man wearing a ski mask, and apologizing for a school shooter threat against La Vega Independent School District campuses, led investigators to the suspect blamed for the “hard lock down” at the district. Benjamin Lee Walton, 20,...
KWTX
Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
10-year-old battling brain, spine cancer sworn in as honorary Waco police officer
WACO, Texas — There's a new officer in town and at 10 years old, he's probably the youngest Waco officer you've seen. Devarjaye Daniel was sworn in on Oct. 19 as an honorary police officer of the law with the Waco Police Department. He has since made it his...
KWTX
After officials took five days to notify her of her son’s death, Killeen mother is asking for answers
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A mother is wondering why authorities took five days to inform her of her son’s death. Rhonda Denise Taylor’s 38-year-old son Kevin Roderick Gordon II was killed in a hit-and-run on Fort Hood Street on Oct. 2. Initially, the Killeen Police Department did not...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
fox44news.com
Man charged in abuse of two young girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old man has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child following an investigation after an outcry. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the outcry was made in October 2021 – with the investigation leading to accusations that two girls under the age of ten were abused beginning as far back as 2013, with incidents occurring on multiple occasions.
KWTX
Waco man arrested after threat made against La Vega High School on social media
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, after a threat against La Vega High School was posted on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 19. A day earlier, Walton was reportedly seen in the parking lot of a La Vega ISD school inside a...
KWTX
Lawsuits settled in 2019 crash that claimed life of Falls County deputy, critically injured Central Texas police chief
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two lawsuits filed in the October 2019 traffic crash that claimed the life of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and critically injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow have been settled the week before the cases were set for trial. Attorneys for the Jones and Krumnow families...
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
The sheriff's office said the deputy is currently being treated, and the suspect who shot him is dead. It's unclear how the suspect died.
KWTX
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across...
Game Warden, Waco PD searching for suspects who killed 2 deer
Authorities in Waco are searching for suspects who killed two deer in an "inhumane and unacceptable" way before burglarizing The Minnow restaurant.
Illegally taken deer left to waste at Lake Waco Marina: Texas Game Wardens
Authorities are searching for suspects believed to be responsible for a restaurant burglary.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
News Channel 25
'No active threat' found at La Vega ISD after district placed under lockdown: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — UPDATE: The Bellmead Police Department is now reporting there to be no "active threat" impacting La Vaga ISD. The Central Texas school district was placed under lockdown this afternoon. At this time, officials have not disclosed what the threat reported was. Police are expected to hold...
KWTX
Devarjaye Daniel honored by Waco Police departments
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction...
Temple Police need help identifying person reportedly stealing from H-E-B
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for your help in finding an individual they believe stole from an H-E-B in the city. According to Temple PD, the person pictured below, stole from the H-E-B on S. 31st Street. Details about the theft weren't released. No other...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: McGregor shooter's 8-year-old son saw three killings, video captured two more
An 8-year-old boy and his two younger siblings were in the McGregor home where their father shot and killed their mother and two teenage half-siblings the night of Sept. 28, according to affidavits filed this week. Surveillance video shows the man fatally shoot a neighbor the next morning as she...
WacoTrib.com
Former Marlin police officer clears name
A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
