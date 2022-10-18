ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

What you need to know to stay safe this Halloween

By Brandy Johanntges
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7C5R_0idzvyXy00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Halloween approaches, FirstEnergy is reminding the public to keep safety top of mind.

Candace Webb, manager of public safety at FirstEnergy, says Halloween has the potential to present some truly scary electrical hazards if simple precautions aren’t taken. Webb says there are several ways to keep your home spooky and safe.

First, ensure all decorations are installed safely and functioning properly. Never put decorations on or near utility equipment, and inspect each electrical cord of lights and decorations before using. Cracked, frayed or bare wires, damaged sockets or loose connections can lead to shocks.

Man accused of stealing teacher’s car, bows head when she asks ‘How could you do this to me?’

Use the proper clips for securing decorations as staples and nails can damage electrical cords. Decorative lights should be approved by Underwriter’s Laboratory and carry a UL seal on the tag. A Red UL mark means the lights are approved for indoor or outdoor use while green UL tags indicate approval for indoor use only.

Replace traditional candles with flame-free options like flashlights or battery-operated candles. Keep flammable decorations, like cornstalks and bales of hay, away from open flames or heat sources like candles and light bulbs.

Keep a clear, well-lit path at your home for trick-or-treaters keeping walkways, steps and porches free of electrical cords or any items that may pose a hazard. Carry a flashlight or add reflective tape, LED shoelaces or glow sticks to your costume to be more visible.

Local Halloween Trick or Treat times

Always walk in groups and use sidewalks or crosswalks whenever possible. Drivers should use extra caution and keep an eye out for children crossing the street. Know the trick-or-treat hours in your neighborhood and anticipate heavy foot traffic.

Customers are reminded to report any issues with their streetlights so they can be addressed as quickly as possible. You can call FirstEnergy at 1-888-LIGHTSS or by reporting online.

You can also learn about FirstEnergy’s “Stop. Look. Live.” safety campaign to be educated about staying safe around electricity and near power lines and equipment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Farm and Dairy

Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool

Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Break in Girard leaves residents without water

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Girard are going to be without water longer on Tuesday. The City of Girard said that water is out in the Parkwood area of the city. The water break is on Lorain Avenue. City officials said that water will be out until later...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning

Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy