NDSU’s O’Brien is the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week

(Fargo, ND) -- The incumbent house representative for Fargo's District 27 wants to support business and growth if he wins election in November. "I want us to be a pro-business state. I want us to be seen as one of the most attractive states for people to not only come and work but also one of the most attractive states in the country for people to come and start a business or build their business," said Greg Stemen.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO