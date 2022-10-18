NDSU’s O’Brien is the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week

Read full article on original website
Fargo family wins on Family Feud
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo family is celebrating a game show win. The Meyhuber family won one of two games on Family Feud earlier this year. The first episode aired Tuesday, revealing that the family won 20-thousand dollars on the show. The family lost on Wednesday's episode in the fourth...
Democratic candidate for Fargo's District 11 house seat wants "a little balance gender-wise"
(Fargo, ND) -- A democrat running for the house seat in Fargo's District 11 says workforce development is a critical issue for the state. "I feel like our state isn't keeping up as far as competing. We had 30,000 jobs open last year and we had 4,000 people leave the state. So we are not doing something right to keep people here and I just feel like that is what I'd like to work on," said Conmy.
Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.
Governor Burgum: "feeding and fueling the world" starts at new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum attended the groundbreaking Wednesday for the new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton. Burgum said the site could play a key role in helping North Dakota continue playing a leadership role in providing agricultural products to global markets. "This isn't just about Casselton or...
Fargo Public Works Department gearing up to provide snow removal for winter season
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Works Department is geared up and ready for snow removal when the time comes. "It's kind of a year-long ordeal as far as getting ready for winter. In the summer months we're purchasing material writing contracts for salt, sand, different materials that we need. Our shop is constantly making sure the equipment is ready to go," department manager Paul Fiechtner.
Fargo's District 27 house representative wants to continue supporting business and growth
(Fargo, ND) -- The incumbent house representative for Fargo's District 27 wants to support business and growth if he wins election in November. "I want us to be a pro-business state. I want us to be seen as one of the most attractive states for people to not only come and work but also one of the most attractive states in the country for people to come and start a business or build their business," said Greg Stemen.
Energy analyst: Increased North Dakota oil and gas production would help dent Russian military funding
(Fargo, ND) -- Policy analysts say strong oil and gas production in North Dakota and the US will lead to reduced oil profits for Russia, and as a result, put a dent in Russia's ability to fund its military. "To the extent that these people fund their activities with swollen...
Fargo father of 2 small children running for state senate to help address childcare crisis
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for the state senate seat in Fargo's District 44 is offering ideas aimed at addressing the state's child care crisis. "I think big (a) thing is professional recognition and accreditation for childcare workers is a big thing for them, and one of the things that they generally, a lot of them, a lot of them feel very, and particularly ones who went and got their early childhood education degrees and are working in day cares, feel generally under appreciated," said Bjorn Altenburg.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner: "Public safety is going to be our number one - or my number one focus"
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County's current Sheriff is appearing on the November Ballot in the upcoming General Election. Jesse Jahner is the Sheriff of the Cass County Sheriff's Department. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his experiences leading the department and what challenges he is looking to tackle if re-elected.
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
City of Fargo seeking feedback on downtown pedestrian bridge
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials are accepting public feedback regarding the pedestrian bridge looking to be built near city hall. The pedestrian bridge would be built over 2nd St. N and travel over the flood wall to connect to the green-space and walking path on the other side. The styles of bridge were the biggest differences between the three options; which are generally formed to look like a star that costs the most, an "S", or a fishing hook that has the lowest cost.
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
Moorhead City Council candidate Eileen Johnson standing with law enforcement, local business outreach in run for Ward 2 seat
(Moorhead, MN) -- The challenger for Moorhead's Ward 2 City Council seat is touting her experience in the business community and support from law enforcement are deciding factors in her run for the seat on the upcoming ballot. Local business owner Eileen Johnson says her main focus is making Moorhead...
Fargo Police searching for woman connected to shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are looking for a woman they believe is connected to a shooting. A warrant has been issued for Tarnelle Abraham for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for a shooting October 10th on 42nd Street South. Fargo Police have released the above photo of Abraham, and...
Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has been ousted as Deputy Mayor. Piepkorn was stripped of his title Monday evening, after other members cited "derogatory and abusive" behavior. Commissioners say Piepkorn spoke negatively about Native Americans at a recent meeting and has made other aggressive comments about city issues.
Fargo man arrested for fleeing authorities
(Emerado, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after leading numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase through Grand Forks and Trail Counties. A trooper tried to stop a car on Highway 2 near Emerado for speeding Monday afternoon but the driver took off, with speeds topping 120 mph. Troopers set out stop sticks near the Reynolds/Buxton exit but the fleeing driver turned onto a county road. He was eventually stopped just north of the beet plant in Hillsboro.
