beckershospitalreview.com
The processes 5 healthcare CEOs are taking and leaving as the year ends
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant effects on hospital and health system operations, finances and staffing. As organizations continue to grapple with these effects, CEOs must rethink existing processes while looking toward the future. This means potentially starting something new to improve and innovate medical care, as well as stopping, halting or quitting approaches that may no longer work best amid today's challenges.
beckershospitalreview.com
Fellows call for interventional cardiology matching system
Interventional cardiology is the last subspecialty within cardiology to not use a match system to place fellows into programs, and it's time to change that, an article by TCTMD said on Oct. 19. The current system of individual applications has led to trainees dealing with high-stress, undergoing ultimatum-style interviews where...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19. Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an...
MedicalXpress
Understanding the intersection of structural racism and ageism in health care
In today's edition of the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS), the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) has published a paper that provides a framework for understanding the intersection of structural racism and ageism in health care. The paper's message is grounded in the Society's belief that a just health care system is one that recognizes that membership in groups—whether classified by age, race, gender, socioeconomic status, or other descriptors— should not affect the quality of the health care that is delivered or who is trained to deliver that care.
The typical homeless person in America might surprise you
The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
beckershospitalreview.com
How BJC HealthCare ensured a smooth Epic revenue cycle integration
St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare completed its Epic revenue cycle integration in September, a process the system's vice president and chief revenue officer, Tracy Berry, said was a smooth one. Ms. Berry recently spoke with Becker's about the implementation, challenges with payer relations and how she is working to build a...
MSNBC
A new study says women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever
The “Great Resignation” marked the voluntary exit of hundreds of thousands of employees from the workplace amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It pulled back the curtain to reveal workers, mostly women, were tired of being overworked, underpaid and unsatisfied. And a new report from McKinsey and Lean In, out Tuesday shows that workers’ discontent isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
beckershospitalreview.com
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Plan identifies action items to improve workforce well-being
U.S. healthcare needs to prioritize positive working environments and culture, support mental health, and fight to reduce the associated stigma to reduce the potential loss of workers, according to an Oct. 18 report from the California Medical Association. At least 40 percent of nurses, 20 percent of physicians, and 25...
beckershospitalreview.com
How hospitals can help their future leaders succeed
Planning for future leaders to take the helm has long been part of hospital and health system strategies. And it has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly amid an aging workforce, staffing challenges and an increasing number of employee and executive exits. A Sept. 21 report from executive...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians becoming harder to replace as burnout continues, study finds
The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment released a study Oct. 18 highlighting the ongoing physician shortage nationwide. The study is based on data representing more than 175 AAPPR member organizations and more than 23,000 searches, more than half specific to physicians. AAPPR said this year's findings showed that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where health systems are spending their AI dollars
Hospitals and health systems are largely using artificial intelligence for purposes like patient scheduling and disease prediction, several digital and data executives told Becker's. That lines up with findings of an Oct. 18 Deloitte report on the state of AI, which found the top healthcare applications include customer service operations...
CNBC
Millions at risk of losing health insurance if U.S. ends Covid public health emergency in January
When the public health emergency does end, HHS estimates up to 15 million people will be disenrolled from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. HHS will give the public 60 days notice before lifting the public health emergency, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said. The end of the public health...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 questions to guide succession planning discussions at hospitals
The American Hospital Association and its Physician Alliance released a succession planning guide Oct. 19 for healthcare leaders, which includes five diagnostic questions to guide discussions with teams on preparing for the future. The guide, produced in partnership with talent management firm STS, states, "Particularly over the last two plus...
Essence
Congresswoman Maxine Waters Speaks Up About Closing The Racial Wealth Gap
Rep. Waters— who is eyeing a 17th term in the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterms— talks closing the racial wealth gap, homeownership, and increasing diversity in the financial sector. For the past 32 years Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been representing California’s 43rd Congressional District. She is...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Hawaii receives $11.3M to boost healthcare workforce
HHS has awarded $11.3 million to the University of Hawaii to address workforce shortages and reduce disparities in healthcare. The award allocated $9 million to support studies aimed at reducing racial and ethnic disparities at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and research at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lifepoint Health rebrands
Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health has launched a new heart-shaped logo and renamed its behavioral health and rehabilitation sectors to Lifepoint Rehabilitation and Lifepoint Behavioral Health. The health system is also going with a lowercase "p" in Lifepoint. The dots within Lifepoint's new heart-shaped logo represent Lifepoint's 50,000 employees, the health...
Texas nurse fired for refusing 'implicit bias' training: 'Very degrading to the profession'
Texas nurse Laura Morgan joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she opposed "implicit bias" training which cost her job, and called the training "degrading."
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC exec Charles Bogosta selected for International Healthcare Leadership Award
Pittsburgh-based UPMC's Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International and executive vice president of UPMC, has been chosen for the National Center for Healthcare Leadership's 2022 International Healthcare Leadership Award. "Mr. Bogosta is a champion of expanding global access to U.S. expertise in health care," LeAnn Swanson, CEO of NCHL, said...
