HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
News-Medical.net
Study: Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services
Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Many commercial plans are leaving money on the table when negotiating price with hospitals, especially for expensive CT and MRI scans. High prices...
beckershospitalreview.com
J&J weighs workforce cuts before consumer health business spinoff
Johnson & Johnson might trim its workforce because of financial pressures and its plans to spin off its consumer health business in 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 18. J&J CFO Joseph Wolk told the Journal various jobs could be affected but it wouldn't be a big layoff. "We're...
beckershospitalreview.com
Eli Lilly to acquire hearing loss medicine company for $487M
In a deal nearing half a billion dollars, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly will acquire a genetic medicine company focused on hearing loss treatments, the drugmaker said Oct. 18. For $487 million, Eli Lilly will acquire Akouos and its gene therapy candidates geared to treat inner ear conditions. Akouos, which is based in Boston, is testing "the first investigational therapy for a genetic form of hearing loss into clinical development," according to an Eli Lilly news release.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
U.S. Justice Dept seeks more details on $8 billion CVS-Signify Health deal
Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has asked for more details on CVS Health Corp's (CVS.N) proposed $8 billion deal to buy Signify Health (SGFY.N), in a possible indication that the companies face a longer deal investigation rather than a quick approval.
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
beckershospitalreview.com
How BJC HealthCare ensured a smooth Epic revenue cycle integration
St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare completed its Epic revenue cycle integration in September, a process the system's vice president and chief revenue officer, Tracy Berry, said was a smooth one. Ms. Berry recently spoke with Becker's about the implementation, challenges with payer relations and how she is working to build a...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
SCAN debuts Medicare Advantage plan aimed at LGBTQ+ seniors
SCAN Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage insurer known for its focus on older adults, is debuting a plan designed for LGBTQ+ seniors, a group the organization claimed has "typically been overlooked and underserved by our healthcare system." The plan, SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), was created in...
This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
All-Star Team Of Operators Forms Frontier Risk Group To Democratize Cannabis Insurance Access
Frontier Risk Group (FRG) announced its launch on October 19, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. Former CEO of Parallel, Inc., and cannabis industry pioneer James Whitcomb, teamed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 25 health tech COOs, per Healthcare Technology Report
Healthcare Technology Report released a list Oct. 18 of the top 25 healthcare tech COOs of 2022.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer invests $35M in biotech company
Pfizer has made a $35 million investment — through its Pfizer "Breakthrough Growth Initiative" — in autoimmune disease treatment biotechnology company Anokion. Anokion plans to use some of the capital to fund the second phase of its KAN-101 drug candidate for the treatment of celiac disease. Pfizer will work with Anokion to support the clinical development of KAN-101, according to an Oct. 18 Anokion news release.
Uber Eats Is Now Delivering Cannabis to Customers in This Lucky City
Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.
beckershospitalreview.com
The benefits of patient financing for both patients and providers
Patients are increasingly paying out of pocket for healthcare, forcing providers to spend more effort on collections. Health systems often offer patients various payment options, but that's generally at the expense of the system in time, money and resources. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health...
Cannabis Company Craft Global To Go Public Through Merger With BGP
BGP Acquisition Corp. BGPPF BGPAF BGP BGP and Craft 1861 Global, Inc., have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, which is intended to constitute the corporation's qualifying transaction. Craft Global Highlights. Craft Global has entered into exclusive long-term strategic licensing rights partnerships for all cannabinoids with global organizations including...
Trilliant Health’s Second Annual Trends Shaping the Health Economy Report Details Major Economic and Market Forces Defining U.S. Healthcare
Trilliant Health, the leading predictive analytics and market research firm in the healthcare industry, today released its second-annual Trends Shaping the Health Economy report, outlining 13 trends influencing the healthcare industry. Trilliant Health’s analysis found that several long-term trends were significantly amplified or accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, creating challenges for every stakeholder in the health economy.
beckershospitalreview.com
Signify expands at-home diagnostic testing amid planned CVS takeover
Signify, a home health company that recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by CVS, is expanding its in-home diagnostic and preventive services by making them available to customers on Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans. The latest offering of Signify's diagnostic services adds spirometry testing to detect chronic obstructive...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
