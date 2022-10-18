Monkeypox vaccines available on Tuesdays
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Health Department is offering monkeypox vaccinations on a walk-in basis.
The health department, located at 225 Front Street in Binghamton, is offering the JYNNEOS vaccine on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 3:30 with a half hour break for lunch at noon.
Monkeypox is a viral illness that begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and exhaustion. It is also marked by a rash that resembles pimples or blisters.
Those elgible for the JYNNEOS vaccine must be 18 or older and had a recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case in the past 2 weeks.
Those at high risk include men who have sex with men, or individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with those who are at high risk.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0