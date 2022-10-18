Read full article on original website
Debbie Cozort (DJ)
2d ago
It’s only bow hunting season right now in Texas but this is private land and without permission they R IN TROUBLE. And they were shot with a rifle. Go Get Em Texas Game Wardens.?
KWTX
Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
Illegally taken deer left to waste at Lake Waco Marina: Texas Game Wardens
Authorities are searching for suspects believed to be responsible for a restaurant burglary.
KWTX
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KWTX
Apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18...
KWTX
Devarjaye Daniel honored by Waco Police departments
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction...
KWTX
Texas boy afflicted with terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary Waco Police officer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling terminal brain cancer and traveling across the country being sworn into law enforcement agencies, visited Waco on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 to be sworn in as an honorary officer with the Waco Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.
KWTX
Lawsuits settled in 2019 crash that claimed life of Falls County deputy, critically injured Central Texas police chief
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two lawsuits filed in the October 2019 traffic crash that claimed the life of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and critically injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow have been settled the week before the cases were set for trial. Attorneys for the Jones and Krumnow families...
KWTX
Governor highlights fentanyl crisis, priorities during stop in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State officials are ramping up efforts against the deadly drug, fentanyl. Amid his own political campaign, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Waco Tuesday highlighting his new ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign. “Texas Department of Public Safety alone has seized enough fentanyl to kill every...
Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large
He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
KWTX
Waco man arrested after threat made against La Vega High School on social media
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, after a threat against La Vega High School was posted on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 19. A day earlier, Walton was reportedly seen in the parking lot of a La Vega ISD school inside a...
KWTX
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS
A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.
KWTX
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy shot twice Wednesday afternoon outside Rockdale will recover, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple and remains in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon. The shooting...
KWTX
Wrong-way driver from Killeen killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty, of Killeen, as the wrong-way driver blamed for a pileup on I-35 that eventually claimed her life. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles due to a wrong way driver...
KWTX
Baylor professors use AI to identify online listings that lead to criminal activity
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine a computer being able to identify a suspicious online listing just by the way it is written. Thanks to a new grant, two Baylor professors may help make that become a reality. Computer science assistant professors Pablo Rivas and Tomas Carny were awarded a $314,284...
WacoTrib.com
Former Marlin police officer clears name
A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy
TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
