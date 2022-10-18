A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.

