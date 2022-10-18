ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Debbie Cozort (DJ)
2d ago

It’s only bow hunting season right now in Texas but this is private land and without permission they R IN TROUBLE. And they were shot with a rifle. Go Get Em Texas Game Wardens.?

KWTX

Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Devarjaye Daniel honored by Waco Police departments

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Governor highlights fentanyl crisis, priorities during stop in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State officials are ramping up efforts against the deadly drug, fentanyl. Amid his own political campaign, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Waco Tuesday highlighting his new ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign. “Texas Department of Public Safety alone has seized enough fentanyl to kill every...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large

He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy shot twice Wednesday afternoon outside Rockdale will recover, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple and remains in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon. The shooting...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Wrong-way driver from Killeen killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty, of Killeen, as the wrong-way driver blamed for a pileup on I-35 that eventually claimed her life. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles due to a wrong way driver...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy

TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
TROY, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
TEMPLE, TX

