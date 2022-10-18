Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
New members include active medical directors and professionals with long histories in various health-focused fields. October 18, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest academic medical centers in the country, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. This month, Tampa General welcomed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tampa General Hospital partners on virtual cardiac recovery program
Tampa (Fla.) General Heart & Vascular Institute is partnering with Recora, a technology company focused on cardiac rehabilitation, to provide a virtual cardiac recovery program to outpatients across 23 counties in Florida. The at-home program provides cardiac rehabilitation exercises, nutrition counseling, support groups and social support services, according to an...
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
Andrew Warren, Sen. Jeff Brandes and others to speak at Tampa Criminal Justice Summit
The summit takes place on October 29 and will discuss an array of key issues in the criminal justice system.
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
More affordable housing options coming to Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Some much-needed affordable housing is coming to Hillsborough County. Armature Place Apartments, situated near Busch Gardens, is in the process of having its 96 units renovated and converted into affordable housing. "Folks need a break," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said during a news conference. The county...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County schools set to receive $17.1 million from the state
TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that $200 million had been allocated in the state’s budget for the “Florida School Recognition Program.”. $200 million has been allocated in Florida's budget for schools that maintained an "A" grade or moved up a letter grade. Schools...
Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
Duke Energy Florida files to refund customers $56M annually in federal corporate tax savings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida customers could soon see a cheaper bill as the energy company is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers. If the filing is approved, residential rates will decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours in January. "We...
Arrested daycare worker had 34-year history of complaints
LARGO, Fla. — There are questions and concerns about why a Florida childcare worker was allowed to stay on the job after 10 Tampa Bay uncovered dozens of complaints over more than three decades. Rebecca Bird was arrested in July and charged with child abuse after she was caught...
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
stpetecatalyst.com
Nonprofit transitions shelter to affordable housing
After losing funding for its homeless family shelter that served domestic violence survivors, Hope Villages of America (HVA) has successfully transformed the facility into much-needed affordable housing. Pinellas County-based nonprofit HVA announced its plans to convert Grace House, a shelter for homeless women and children in Clearwater, into housing for...
Cross Bay Ferry season to begin Wednesday: What travelers should know
Starting Wednesday, the Cross Bay Ferry will provide congestion-free transportation from downtown St. Pete to downtown Tampa.
New development to break ground in Lakeland
A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
hhstoday.com
Meet the New Assistant Principal: Jonathan Gunn
Jonathan Gunn is an assistant principal at Hillsborough High School. Gunn’s desire to learn new things fueled his interest in helping others learn. He wants to help people grow and become better. He has been a teacher for 12 years and this is his first year teaching at Hillsborough High School.
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
