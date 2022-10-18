ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

New members include active medical directors and professionals with long histories in various health-focused fields. October 18, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest academic medical centers in the country, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. This month, Tampa General welcomed...
TAMPA, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Tampa General Hospital partners on virtual cardiac recovery program

Tampa (Fla.) General Heart & Vascular Institute is partnering with Recora, a technology company focused on cardiac rehabilitation, to provide a virtual cardiac recovery program to outpatients across 23 counties in Florida. The at-home program provides cardiac rehabilitation exercises, nutrition counseling, support groups and social support services, according to an...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Nonprofit transitions shelter to affordable housing

After losing funding for its homeless family shelter that served domestic violence survivors, Hope Villages of America (HVA) has successfully transformed the facility into much-needed affordable housing. Pinellas County-based nonprofit HVA announced its plans to convert Grace House, a shelter for homeless women and children in Clearwater, into housing for...
CLEARWATER, FL
Lakeland Gazette

New development to break ground in Lakeland

A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
LAKELAND, FL
hhstoday.com

Meet the New Assistant Principal: Jonathan Gunn

Jonathan Gunn is an assistant principal at Hillsborough High School. Gunn’s desire to learn new things fueled his interest in helping others learn. He wants to help people grow and become better. He has been a teacher for 12 years and this is his first year teaching at Hillsborough High School.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL

