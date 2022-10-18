ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s Richard Jefferson has interesting theory about Russell Westbrook

Richard Jefferson thinks he can see right through Russell Westbrook’s ruse. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook made a noteworthy comment after a blowout defeat to the Golden State Warriors in Tuesday’s season opener. Westbrook started in Tuesday’s game but was surprisingly brought off the bench for Friday’s preseason finale against Sacramento. The former MVP played just five minutes before exiting with a hamstring injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

LeBron offers honest Lakers revelation after loss to Warriors

Opening the 2022-23 NBA season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and Co. didn’t help their own cause on Tuesday night at Chase Center. The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue dating back to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Lowe believes Warriors trading Draymond 'will not happen'

It appears that Draymond Green is not going anywhere in the wake of his incident involving teammate Jordan Poole. Before the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe told former coach Jeff Van Gundy the most likely outcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay on moving past Dray-JP incident: Not Warriors without them

With their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season under their belts, the Warriors seem to have moved past this month’s altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole just fine. But it’s still a hot conversation topic, and Golden State veteran Klay Thompson was asked about how they have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener

There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça

Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony

Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MassLive.com

Wyc Grousbeck said Danny Ainge tried to poach Joe Mazzulla to Jazz, but blocked move

Before Joe Mazzulla picked up his first-ever win leading the Celtics as interim coach, he almost didn’t get that opportunity. When the Jazz and Danny Ainge were looking for a new head coach this past offseason, they landed on C’s assistant Will Hardy to lead a rebuild in Utah. Mazzulla was part of the interview process as one of the up-and-coming young coaches in the league, which is why Ainge wanted to poach him to the Jazz.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

10 things to watch when the Wizards open the season

The Wizards begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at the Indiana Pacers, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington. Before they get started, here are 10 reasons why this Wizards season could be an interesting one to watch... Beal and Porzingis. The determining factors for how...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Kerr displays Warriors' latest version of Strength In Numbers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Prior to the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Steve Kerr made it clear he didn't expect Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to flirt with playing 30 minutes. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were good to race up and down the floor, but Green and Thompson still had a ways to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

