ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 46

Heavena Wilson
1d ago

condolences to his family...Hope they do a toxicology screen test..He seemed to be healthy and well..Hope they find out what happened..

Reply
13
kayl
1d ago

People are dropping dead on the spot.happening to many people who had the Fauci ouchi . Prayers to the family hope I’m wrong

Reply(2)
8
Mary
1d ago

Rip to the family, untimely dead is something I wouldn't wish for no one i hard to heal when it happened. I Pray for anyone reading that untimely dead will not happen to you or your family in Jesus name.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Teen, 17, unexpectedly dies after collapsing during Illinois choir event

A 17-year-old teen unexpectedly died after he collapsed during his choir event in Naperville, Illinois, on Oct. 14. Daniel Moshi, a senior at Leyden High School in District 212, was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when he became unconscious, NBC Chicago reports.
NAPERVILLE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Chicago Teen Dies After Collapsing During Choir Solo

A suburban Chicago teen collapsed on stage while singing a solo at a choir event on Friday, and later died at the hospital. Daniel Moshi’s father said he was called and told his 17-year-old son had collapsed while performing a solo rehearsal at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association. He was rushed to the hospital after bystanders performed CPR. A cause of death hasn’t been released yet by the coroner’s office. “His organs were all healthy, his heart—absolutely nothing wrong with him,” his mother, Karolin Moshi, said. The Naperville teen was a high school senior who dreamed of eventually being on Broadway. “We were supposed to buy him a car. We’re actually doing his funeral,” Karolin said. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy for any parent to go through this because we still don’t have answers.”Read it at NBC Chicago
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South suburban first responders receive $100k donation

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - First responders got a big donation in the south suburbs on Tuesday. To mark a decade in business, EZ Cloud Solutions, which is located in Orland Park, donated $100,000 worth of respirators. The N99 masks will be given to Orland Park fire and police, as well...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Cary 3 year old hit and killed by bus sues school districts

CHICAGO (CBS) – A little boy was riding his scooter outside his house earlier this year when a bus rounded the corner and hit him.The 3-year-old boy from far northwest suburban Cary later died.His family is suing and said they're afraid this will happen again. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into their fears and outlined some hefty allegations against the driver and more.There's no question the little boy was playing in the street, but his family said that's how life is in rural Cary.The 3 year old's mother spoke exclusively with CBS 2 on Tuesday after filing a lawsuit she...
CARY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack

An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Silver Cross Hospital settles for $8 million with woman's family in wrongful death lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a woman who died of a kidney stone has obtained the largest ever settlement in a medical malpractice case.The 61-year-old grandmother was admitted to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in October 2017.A lawsuit claimed the doctors and nurses ignored her medical records.She developed sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection – and died 26 hours later.Before a civil trial even started, Silver Cross agreed to pay $8 million.
NEW LENOX, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy