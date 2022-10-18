ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Jermaine Burton messed up and now it’s on Alabama coach Nick Saban

The mistakes kept coming for Alabama even after the loss to Tennessee. And so now Alabama coach Nick Saban has an important decision to make. How should he handle this unacceptable situation involving one of his players? What a mess. A video surfaced this week of Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton reaching out and striking a female Tennessee fan amid the on-field chaos of Tennessee’s dramatic victory against Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
AL.com

What Nick Saban is saying on his weekly radio show

We’ve reached Thursday night in Week 8 of Alabama’s football season. That means it’s time for Hey Coach and the Nick Saban radio show airing live at 7 p.m. CT. We’ll have the important updates once they get underway. Refresh the page for the latest. Segment...
AL.com

The latest on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell injury status

Among the five Power 5 transfers Alabama landed, all but one have appeared in game action to date. The only who has yet to see the field is Tyler Harrell, a receiver who came from Louisville over the summer. So what’s the latest on the speedy senior? Nick Saban was...
AL.com

Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating

The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
wbrz.com

Alabama looking into player's run-in with Tennessee fan after game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head...
atozsports.com

Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”

Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
AL.com

Paul Finebaum on Nick Saban being outcoached: ‘He’s doing a lousy job’

Paul Finebaum believes this season marks Nick Saban’s worst coaching job since he started stalking the sidelines as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The SEC Network analyst, who appeared with me on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 on Thursday, knows what you are going to say. As bad as it seemed when Alabama lost 52-49 to Tennessee, the Tide was in position to win the game. Finebaum’s heard it all.
AL.com

How Nick Saban uses losses to fuel title runs

Nick Saban has won seven national championships during a career where he’s established himself as college football’s greatest coach. In only two of those national championships did a Saban-led team go undefeated. If you’re an Alabama fan licking your wounds after watching a 15-year win streak against Tennessee...
AL.com

What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman

The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant

There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
AL.com

No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship

It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
Birmingham, AL
