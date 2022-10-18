Read full article on original website
Joseph Goodman: Jermaine Burton messed up and now it’s on Alabama coach Nick Saban
The mistakes kept coming for Alabama even after the loss to Tennessee. And so now Alabama coach Nick Saban has an important decision to make. How should he handle this unacceptable situation involving one of his players? What a mess. A video surfaced this week of Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton reaching out and striking a female Tennessee fan amid the on-field chaos of Tennessee’s dramatic victory against Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Archie, Bo, Johnny Football & 14 other all-time ‘Bama-killers’
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt was an unstoppable force in Saturday’s 52-49 victory over Alabama in Knoxville, but he’s hardly the only opposing player to enjoy a career day vs. the Crimson Tide. Alabama has arguably the greatest track record of success in college football history. But it’s inevitable...
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
What Nick Saban is saying on his weekly radio show
We’ve reached Thursday night in Week 8 of Alabama’s football season. That means it’s time for Hey Coach and the Nick Saban radio show airing live at 7 p.m. CT. We’ll have the important updates once they get underway. Refresh the page for the latest. Segment...
The latest on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell injury status
Among the five Power 5 transfers Alabama landed, all but one have appeared in game action to date. The only who has yet to see the field is Tyler Harrell, a receiver who came from Louisville over the summer. So what’s the latest on the speedy senior? Nick Saban was...
Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating
The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
wbrz.com
Alabama looking into player's run-in with Tennessee fan after game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head...
atozsports.com
Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”
Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Paul Finebaum on Nick Saban being outcoached: ‘He’s doing a lousy job’
Paul Finebaum believes this season marks Nick Saban’s worst coaching job since he started stalking the sidelines as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The SEC Network analyst, who appeared with me on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 on Thursday, knows what you are going to say. As bad as it seemed when Alabama lost 52-49 to Tennessee, the Tide was in position to win the game. Finebaum’s heard it all.
How Nick Saban uses losses to fuel title runs
Nick Saban has won seven national championships during a career where he’s established himself as college football’s greatest coach. In only two of those national championships did a Saban-led team go undefeated. If you’re an Alabama fan licking your wounds after watching a 15-year win streak against Tennessee...
What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman
The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant
There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship
It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
