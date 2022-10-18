Read full article on original website
Related
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban details Alabama's response in practice after defeat to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows the margin for error for the rest of the season is very low. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee in an instant classic last week, falling 52-49 at Neyland Stadium. Alabama can bounce back this week against a faltering, yet tough Mississippi State team this Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel updates Cedric Tillman's status, talks Jalin Hyatt, recruiting after Alabama win
Tennessee won the game of the year (to date) on Saturday. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game lifted the Volunteers to a 52-49 win over Alabama and firmly into the national spotlight. Josh Heupel’s team now finds itself ranked 3rd nationally in the...
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
atozsports.com
Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”
Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: Nick Saban's revelations on pregame mood are stunning and human
Monday’s revelations were alarming in every way. They were startling, stunning and telling. And they were a foreshadowing for what happened on Saturday in Knoxville. Nick Saban revealed during his Monday press conference that he noticed something different about his players before kickoff against Tennessee, before the biggest game of the season to date between the then-No. 3 and No. 6 teams in the country.
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship
It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant
There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
Tuscaloosa, October 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa Academy basketball team will have a game with American Christian Academy on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00. The Tuscaloosa Academy basketball team will have a game with American Christian Academy on October 20, 2022, 16:30:00.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
Comments / 0