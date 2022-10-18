Read full article on original website
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS ORDINANCE CHANGES IN HOME OCCUPATION AND USE STANDARDS CHART
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen met on Monday, October 17 and discussed an ordinance change in home occupancy according to City Administrator Jeanette Dobson. The board also brought up a change in the Use Standards Chart for the City of Higginsville for new businesses. The board approved both ordinance changes.
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES QUOTE TO REPLACE WINDOWS
The Glasgow School Board approved a quote from Custom Glass LLC. to remove and replace windows in the school. The district will remove and replace all the windows in the gym lobby, FACS classroom, the north hallway stairwell near the FACS classroom, and the small office area in the north hallway. The project is scheduled to begin in May 2023, and be completed in August 2023.
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES TRASH SERVICE AT COUNCIL MEETING
The Marshall City Council discussed trash service at its meeting on Monday, October 17. The council room was standing room only with citizens attending the meeting. Several citizens brought up the desire to keep the trash service in Marshall as opposed to contracting out to RTS Trash Service of Slater.
GLASGOW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AT RECENT BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Glasgow School Superintendent Sonya Fuemmeler announced at the Glasgow Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, October 19, that she would be retiring effective June 30, 2023. Fuemmeler has been in education for thirty years with twenty-eight of those at Glasgow. The district announced Stacy Kottman as the new superintendent effective...
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
Free program on Missouri’s Graduated Driver License to be held in Ludlow
A free program designed to teach parents about Missouri’s Graduated Driver License Law will be held at the Southwest Livingston County R-1 High School on Ludlow on October 20th. First Impact team members will be at the school from 5:30 to 7 pm. Parents will also be provided with...
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
Proposed Cell Tower at Clinton High School
On October 4th the City Council denied the original site for the proposed cell tower located on the High School Grounds. Tillman Infrastructure is now seeking approval of a second site on school property and is not required to notify the adjacent residents of this change. The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve the new site on October 3rd. The City Council will decide to approve or deny the tower on this new site at the October 18th meeting. This will be your final opportunity to express your opposition. If you cannot attend the meeting, you can write a letter to the City Council and drop it off at City Hall.
SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER’S DECA ATTEND LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Several members of the Saline County Career Center’s DECA chapter attended the Tucker Leadership Day held at William Jewell College in Liberty on Monday, October 17. Students were able to learn valuable team skills by completing various challenges on the course. These challenges help create better leaders and encourage...
SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE
The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
Chillicothe and Milan to host public meetings for input on broadband internet access
Chillicothe and Milan will be locations when the Office of Broadband Development holds a listening tour later this month and early next month. To help shape future investments in broadband, the public is invited to take part in the “Connecting All Missourians” initiative. This is aimed at ensuring...
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
Neighbors, activists call for Evergy to close Hawthorn Coal Plant
Kansas City activists call for Evergy to shut down its Hawthorn coal burning power plant by 2025. Evergy says it can't without impacting KC.
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
SFCC SPEECH AND DEBATE OPEN SEASON WITH A PAIR OF COMPETITIONS
The State Fair Community College Speech and Debate team competed in back-to-back tournaments to kick off its 2022-2023 season. SFCC students who competed were Josh Kofahl, Gray Griego, and Lucas Culbertson. SFCC faculty Kaila Todd and Sarah Nail are the team’s coaches. The team competed in the International Public...
GREEN RIDGE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Green Ridge man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 19. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 31-year-old Brian Rayl traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Rayl was transported by Life Flight...
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
