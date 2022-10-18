ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, MO

GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES QUOTE TO REPLACE WINDOWS

The Glasgow School Board approved a quote from Custom Glass LLC. to remove and replace windows in the school. The district will remove and replace all the windows in the gym lobby, FACS classroom, the north hallway stairwell near the FACS classroom, and the small office area in the north hallway. The project is scheduled to begin in May 2023, and be completed in August 2023.
GLASGOW, MO
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES TRASH SERVICE AT COUNCIL MEETING

The Marshall City Council discussed trash service at its meeting on Monday, October 17. The council room was standing room only with citizens attending the meeting. Several citizens brought up the desire to keep the trash service in Marshall as opposed to contracting out to RTS Trash Service of Slater.
MARSHALL, MO
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES

The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
SEDALIA, MO
MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Proposed Cell Tower at Clinton High School

On October 4th the City Council denied the original site for the proposed cell tower located on the High School Grounds. Tillman Infrastructure is now seeking approval of a second site on school property and is not required to notify the adjacent residents of this change. The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve the new site on October 3rd. The City Council will decide to approve or deny the tower on this new site at the October 18th meeting. This will be your final opportunity to express your opposition. If you cannot attend the meeting, you can write a letter to the City Council and drop it off at City Hall.
CLINTON, MO
SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE

The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
SEDALIA, MO
SFCC SPEECH AND DEBATE OPEN SEASON WITH A PAIR OF COMPETITIONS

The State Fair Community College Speech and Debate team competed in back-to-back tournaments to kick off its 2022-2023 season. SFCC students who competed were Josh Kofahl, Gray Griego, and Lucas Culbertson. SFCC faculty Kaila Todd and Sarah Nail are the team’s coaches. The team competed in the International Public...
SEDALIA, MO
GREEN RIDGE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Green Ridge man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 19. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 31-year-old Brian Rayl traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Rayl was transported by Life Flight...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
BOLIVAR, MO

