Read full article on original website
Related
cobizmag.com
Haynes Boone Hires Top Colorado Banking and Finance Lawyer Erin Simmons in Denver
Erin has a broad lending practice representing banks, financial institutions, businesses, and private equity sponsors in structuring and negotiating secured and unsecured loans, bilateral and syndicated loans, cash-flow loans, asset-based loans, reserve-based loans, leveraged loans, and subordinated debt. She has worked on transactions across a wide range of industries, including outdoor recreation, retail, food and beverage, manufacturing, equipment leasing, oil and gas, mining, energy, healthcare, logistics, construction, communications, transportation, and agriculture.
cobizmag.com
Navigating Sports Politics as College Football Evolves — CU Buffs Aim High
Addressing reporters at the Pac-12 conference media day this summer, University of Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell looked every bit the man in the maelstrom. For starters, the former UCLA coach used the words “challenging” and “disappointing” to describe the previous season, when the bowl-less Buffaloes ended up 4-8.
Comments / 0