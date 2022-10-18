ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Haynes Boone Hires Top Colorado Banking and Finance Lawyer Erin Simmons in Denver

Erin has a broad lending practice representing banks, financial institutions, businesses, and private equity sponsors in structuring and negotiating secured and unsecured loans, bilateral and syndicated loans, cash-flow loans, asset-based loans, reserve-based loans, leveraged loans, and subordinated debt. She has worked on transactions across a wide range of industries, including outdoor recreation, retail, food and beverage, manufacturing, equipment leasing, oil and gas, mining, energy, healthcare, logistics, construction, communications, transportation, and agriculture.
DENVER, CO
Navigating Sports Politics as College Football Evolves — CU Buffs Aim High

Addressing reporters at the Pac-12 conference media day this summer, University of Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell looked every bit the man in the maelstrom. For starters, the former UCLA coach used the words “challenging” and “disappointing” to describe the previous season, when the bowl-less Buffaloes ended up 4-8.
BOULDER, CO

