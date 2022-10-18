Read full article on original website
Dept. of Aging & Disability Services Receives Nearly $5 Million Grant
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) has been awarded $4.97 million in grant funding to give Kansans with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services. Medicaid’s “Money Follows the Person” (MFP) program provided the funding to increase the home and community-based services available to...
AG Schmidt joins bipartisan coalition to regulate pharmacy benefit managers
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in supporting laws regulating abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that are being challenged by the industry’s national lobbying association. PBMs are intermediaries in the prescription pharmaceutical industry between prescription-drug plans, pharmacies, and drug manufacturers. PBMs...
Gov. Kelly Awards Nearly $2.4M for Law Enforcement and Crime Prevention
The Kelly Administration announced that nearly $2.4 million in grants has been awarded to 27 Kansas agencies to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims. The Governor said that the grants will provide law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with needed resources to fight crime and support victims.
WSU Center for Real Estate presents 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast
Wichita home values will end the year up 12.9 percent and then rise by another 4.7 percent next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate. The Wichita Housing Forecast is a part of the 2023 Kansas Housing Markets Forecast...
