Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Ice machine malfunction leads to $150,000 in damage to outbuilding at Jewish Community Center
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a malfunctioning ice machine led to a fire at the Jewish Community Center complex. The Talleyville Fire Company was dispatched to the center at 101 Garden of Eden Road. Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from an outbuilding. The fire...
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park
Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
Flood-mitigating wetland park opens in Wilmington’s Southbridge section
After more than 15 years of planning, Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood celebrated the official opening of a $26 million wetland park. The park is not just a place for relaxation and recreation, but also holds a 20-acre stormwater management facility and restores 14 acres of wetlands. The wetlands area will increase stormwater capacity and reduce tidal flooding that frequently occurs on nearby streets, affecting about 1,000 residents in the south section of the city.
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
delawarepublic.org
Town of Smyrna gets new town manager
The Town of Smyrna welcomes a new town manager. Sheldon Hudson served as Millsboro’s town manager from 2016 until stepping down last April. Hudson attended his first official council meeting in Smyrna this week as an observer and now plans to hit the ground running. “Like Millsboro, Smyrna is...
WMDT.com
Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program
DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
wjbr.com
City Of Wilmington Lowering Parking Citation Fees
According to DelawarePublic.org, Wilmington’s Mayor Purzycki said his office is overhauling the city’s parking enforcement program. The restructuring includes a few changes. Those changes include: lowering parking ticket prices from $40 to $25, changing residential parking permits and improving signage and communications with the public. With the various...
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
Brandywine Valley SPCA unveils region’s ‘largest animal welfare facility’
It’s a new day for shelter pets in Delaware. The Brandywine Valley SPCA on Wednesday officially opens its nearly 20,000-square-foot facility in New Castle, designed to help more animals than ever before. The three-acre site includes a medical center, an adoption center, and a community center. “Our goal with...
firststateupdate.com
Serious Crash Closes Memorial Drive In New Castle
Just before 9:30 Tuesday morning rescue crews responded to Memorial Drive in New Castle for reports and accident with entrapment. The is a very serious accident. Additional details will be released when they become available. Memorial Drive is closed.
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
Arrest made after stabbing in Center City SEPTA Walnut-Locust subway station
Police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed on a subway concourse in Center City.
How the Clean Water Act fixed the Delaware River’s pollution problem
When former regional EPA manager Richard Pepino was studying biology in college in the 1960s, he remembers one of his professors sending his class onto the river to measure the oxygen levels. “We were getting no readings,” he said. “And so they said, ‘Somebody’s got to tell the professor the...
NBC Philadelphia
Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington’s 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards Recognize Outstanding Community Service
Six residents have been honored with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations are honored with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony. The Wilmington Awards are designed to recognize the outstanding achievements of citizens in the fields of the arts, athletics, business, education, environment, health, or science as well as dedication to community service, heroism, and contributions to the faith-based community.
Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware
Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
Comments / 0