ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

Comments / 0

Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park

Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
WHYY

Flood-mitigating wetland park opens in Wilmington’s Southbridge section

After more than 15 years of planning, Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood celebrated the official opening of a $26 million wetland park. The park is not just a place for relaxation and recreation, but also holds a 20-acre stormwater management facility and restores 14 acres of wetlands. The wetlands area will increase stormwater capacity and reduce tidal flooding that frequently occurs on nearby streets, affecting about 1,000 residents in the south section of the city.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Town of Smyrna gets new town manager

The Town of Smyrna welcomes a new town manager. Sheldon Hudson served as Millsboro’s town manager from 2016 until stepping down last April. Hudson attended his first official council meeting in Smyrna this week as an observer and now plans to hit the ground running. “Like Millsboro, Smyrna is...
SMYRNA, DE
WMDT.com

Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program

DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
DOVER, DE
wjbr.com

City Of Wilmington Lowering Parking Citation Fees

According to DelawarePublic.org, Wilmington’s Mayor Purzycki said his office is overhauling the city’s parking enforcement program. The restructuring includes a few changes. Those changes include: lowering parking ticket prices from $40 to $25, changing residential parking permits and improving signage and communications with the public. With the various...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition

DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Serious Crash Closes Memorial Drive In New Castle

Just before 9:30 Tuesday morning rescue crews responded to Memorial Drive in New Castle for reports and accident with entrapment. The is a very serious accident. Additional details will be released when they become available. Memorial Drive is closed.
NEW CASTLE, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22

Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
wilmtoday.com

Wilmington’s 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards Recognize Outstanding Community Service

Six residents have been honored with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations are honored with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony. The Wilmington Awards are designed to recognize the outstanding achievements of citizens in the fields of the arts, athletics, business, education, environment, health, or science as well as dedication to community service, heroism, and contributions to the faith-based community.
WILMINGTON, DE
BoardingArea

Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware

Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
WILMINGTON, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy