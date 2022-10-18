Read full article on original website
WAND TV
'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store.
WAND TV
Police: Scott's Law crash is third in 24 hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police announced another Scott's Law related crash less than 24 hours after the previous two. A driver hit an ISP squad car a little after midnight on October 19 in Cook County. The trooper was outside of the car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported.
WAND TV
Safety tips for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the FBI's Springfield Field Office has offered tips for staying safe online. Illinois ranks 5th in the country for internet crime victims. In 2021, victims in Illinois lost $185,000,000. "Everything has become much more sophisticated and much more realistic," said...
WAND TV
Illinois Management Emergency Agency celebrates 1-year anniversary of Safe2Help program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to an announcement from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, their Safe2Help program has received 873 public interactions in its first year. The program is a free, information sharing platform that is available around the clock. In the absence of a trusted adult, students can...
WAND TV
Illinois Poison Center shares Halloween safety warning
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) —The Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is warning parents to be aware of health risks this spooky season. The IPC said they expect to begin receiving calls about candy, dry ice, glow sticks, and Halloween makeup. When it comes to candy safety, IPC has the following tips:
WAND TV
Funds helped save child care centers amid COVID
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – At the height of the COVID pandemic Illinois child care centers worried about paying employees and whether they would be able to keep their doors open. Eventually, dollars from the American Rescue Plan provided child stabilization support saving jobs and facilities. “We’ve provided grants to...
WAND TV
Pritzker admin announces up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible homeowners
CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid...
WAND TV
When's the best time to see fall colors in Illinois?
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fall is here! But in true Midwest fashion, blink and you might miss it. This week is the best time to see the leaves change color. By next week, they could be gone. “We do get people coming out here to see the changing leaves, I...
WAND TV
Central Illinois to see unseasonably warm weather over the weekend
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a very warm weekend after the recent chill. It'll be rather breezy over the next seven days, but those winds through Monday will be warm. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast today and tomorrow with highs in the 70s today and near 80°...
WAND TV
Big warm-up starts today across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Much warmer weather is on the way to Central Illinois as the recent chill eases. Our winds become southerly for the next few days and that'll bring above average temperatures back. Highs today will warm into the low-to-mid-60s and then be about ten degrees warmer Friday. Weekend highs...
