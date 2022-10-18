Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he is scheduled to be executed next month. A lawyer for Murray Hooper said at a hearing Wednesday that...
KAAL-TV
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of...
KAAL-TV
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. Also Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order extending...
KAAL-TV
Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town’s water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years
RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town’s water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
KAAL-TV
Idaho adds another easement to protect working timberlands
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other statewide elected officials have approved a northern Idaho conservation easement as part of a program that has protected from development about 156 square miles (400 square kilometers) of private timberland. The Republican governor and other Land Board members on...
KAAL-TV
Community asks for more gubernatorial debates
(ABC 6 News) – The most recent Minnesota Gubernatorial debate was held in Rochester. It was one of only three scheduled debates, and the only one to be televised. Governor Tim Walz has come under scrutiny for limiting the number of debates he is participating in ahead of the election.
KAAL-TV
Cabin company featured on reality show settles lead claims
The company featured on the cable TV show “Maine Cabin Masters” has settled claims that it violated lead safety and exposure rules on some of its renovations. The settlement reached by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Kennebec Property Services LLC of Manchester resolves allegations that arose from five renovations in 2020 on properties built before 1978, when lead paint was banned.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea senior facility to receive $364K USDA grant to help improve health care
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Tuesday it is awarding $1.8 million in grants to help improve health care facilities in rural Minnesota communities. The Emergency Rural Health Care grant money will be used for projects to help rural hospitals and health...
KAAL-TV
Iowa State Fair announces theme for 2023
(ABC 6 News) – It may be October with winter on the way, but the organizers of the Iowa State Fair are already thinking about next summer. In a social media post, the Iowa State Fair announced the theme for 2023 as “Best Days Ever.”. The theme this...
