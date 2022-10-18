ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich 0-1 Luton: Dean Smith's side's dismal form continues as Carlton Morris strike ensures 10-man Canaries lose third game on the trot after Kenny McLean red card

By Jon West
 2 days ago

Norwich crashed to a third straight defeat as their former player Carlton Morris scored the winner for improving Luton, heaping the pressure on Canaries manager Dean Smith.

The Norwich fans turned on him and his players, although referee Oliver Langford was the home crowd’s main villain for harshly sending off Kenny McLean shortly after the Luton goal.

It took the Canaries a long time to turn possession into a decent chance but Josh Sargent’s snapshot from the edge of the area finally tested Ethan Horvath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjNN6_0idztjTt00
Carlton Morris gave the visiting Luton Town the lead with a brilliant goal after 62 minutes 

Teemu Pukki was finding opportunities harder to come by as Luton closed down space.

A mix-up at the back let in the Finn just before the break, but despite eluding James Bree, Pukki’s shot from 12 yards was way too high.

A section of the Carrow Road faithful booed as the half-time whistle went.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44X6c8_0idztjTt00
Norwich could not find their way back into the game as their bad form continues

Danel Sinani blasted a decent chance over within a minute of the restart before Aaron Ramsey, on loan from Aston Villa, was much closer 10 minutes later with a 20-yard effort.

Norwich’s evening nosedived in the 62nd minute when Morris fired Luton ahead with a smart finish from the left of the box after Ben Gibson had surrendered possession.

Four minutes later, McLean was shown a straight red for use of a hand in the face of Tom Lockyer as the pair tussled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0xXT_0idztjTt00
Kenny McLean was sent off for Norwich following a use of a hand in Tom Lockyer's face

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

