Why I'll bring change to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

I think it is important to share why we need a change in leadership in the Kitsap County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff represents the people and needs to be accessible by the people. I have constantly been out in the community interacting with the people and hearing the problems they are facing. I have heard an abundance of complaints on how they have not able to get in touch with the current sheriff. If the sheriff is not present in the community, how does he know what is present? I participated in a neighborhood watch in a community right outside the homeless encampments. The number of drug deals in this “hot spot” were astronomical. Proactive policing involves “hot spot” policing. Selling drugs is still a felony and criminals need to be held accountable.

This does not involve pointing the finger at state legislators. This involves looking in the mirror and taking ownership and being responsible for not enforcing the current law. The deputies need direction from the top on how to proactively police neighborhoods. My master’s degree in criminal justice contained several classes on proactive policing. I am ready to train and provide leadership in the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff is a management and leadership role. In the military, this is the role that I filled. It is time we hold criminals accountable.

Rick Kuss, Bremerton