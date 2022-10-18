Mason County voters must support candidate who understands elections

The race for Mason County Auditor has emerged as one of the most contentious races this year and one of the most important, as it is the auditor who conducts the elections for the entire county. This year we have the highly qualified and proven incumbent Paddy McGuire seeking re-election, challenged by Steve Duenkel, who has no election experience, yet continually sows doubts and raises unsubstantiated concerns about the integrity of our elections in Mason County. His criticism is typical election denier rhetoric taken straight out of the playbook being touted around the country.

Based on my 26 years of working the elections in Mason County, the last 12 as the elected County Auditor, I believe the County Auditor’s job is far too important to entrust to someone with no experience or qualifications to oversee and conduct our elections. I’m asking voters to please consider competency rather than partisanship when casting their vote for County Auditor.

Please give Paddy McGuire, and his incredible election staff, the opportunity to continue to provide fair and honest elections for our county. Please join me in voting for Paddy McGuire – retaining our voting rights depends on it!

Karen Herr, Shelton