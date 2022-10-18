Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to be a major hurricane next week
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to significantly strengthen as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida early next week. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest forecast.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian A Gulf Coast Danger, Regardless Of Its 'Category' Strength
A tropical storm or hurricane is much more than its category suggests. This will be the case with Hurricane Ian in Florida and the Southeast U.S. Its size also affects how widespread impacts will be and how severe a storm surge it will generate. Its forward speed is important for...
Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November
Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
Tropical Storm Julia expected to strengthen into hurricane, bring heavy rains to Central America
Tropical Storm Julia gained more strength moving westward in the southern Caribbean on Saturday as authorities prepared for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. It could also bring heavy rainfall to Southern Mexico early next week. Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph Saturday evening,...
Tropical Storm Karl: Major Update on Forecast
Tropical Storm Karl is spinning in the southern Gulf of Mexico. And it may strengthen to a minimal hurricane. But Americans living along the Gulf coast, especially Florida residents dealing with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, can relax. OK, relax while keeping an eye on the tropical forecasts. That’s because Tropical Storm Karl likely will do an about face, a weather twirl, and head south.
Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Category 5 hurricanes are rare in the U.S. There have only been 4 in its history
Such massive storms are fairly rare, and it's even more rare for them to make landfall. NOAA says that for such storms, "catastrophic damage will occur" with electricity outages "for weeks or months."
A robot went inside Hurricane Fiona. The wild footage is unlike anything you’ve seen before
Last year, scientists decided to send robots into the eye of the storm - to show us what tempestuous hurricanes look like on the inside. The drones would also improve experts' understanding of how hurricanes intensify into dangerous storms with gale and deadly flooding. Recently, the collaboration between the U.S....
Brewing tropical system to become a hurricane, take aim at Central America
A tropical storm is forecast to develop in the south-central Caribbean Sea this weekend and strengthen into a hurricane prior to crashing into Central America, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The system that could eventually become the next named storm in the Atlantic basin has had a history of producing torrential rain...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Systems to Cause Renewed Flash Flooding in Texas and New Mexico
Heavy rain and flooding are threatening south-central United States once again, according to US meteorologists. This comes amid drought conditions in the region for over a month. Evidence shows that the joining of forces of these weather systems may cause the renewed weather hazards in the region. Local authorities advise the public remain vigilant.
natureworldnews.com
World’s Most Powerful Storms: Which Hurricane Caused the Most Damage?
Hurricanes are not just among of the world's strongest ferocious catastrophes, yet arguably the biggest financial catastrophic events in the United States, according to academics who published their findings in the journal PNAS in 2019. Nonetheless, evaluating the most destructive storms is dependent on the metric used: often, economic penalty...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
dcnewsnow.com
Ocean Gliders help predict hurricanes weeks in advance
So have you ever wondered how meteorologists and weather forecasters predicted major storms weeks in advance? Well, ocean gliders that were originally used to help research ocean animals are now helping predict major storms. A group of professors at Rutgers University teamed up with workers at Orsted to help develop...
microsoftnewskids.com
What is hurricane storm surge and why can it be so catastrophic?
Of all the hazards that hurricanes bring, storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along the coast. It can sweep homes off their foundations, flood riverside communities miles inland, and break up dunes and levees that normally protect coastal areas against storms. As a hurricane reaches the...
New tropical depression to strengthen and threaten western Mexico
AccuWeather forecasters say the Eastern Pacific basin has come to life following a brief break in tropical activity. A brewing tropical system south of Mexico became Tropical Depression 19-E on Wednesday evening and is set to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the country in the next few days, and it may even have implications for the United States.
Brewing tropical threat looms for western Mexico
AccuWeather forecasters say the Eastern Pacific basin is about to come to life following a brief break in tropical activity. A brewing tropical system south of Mexico is set to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the country in the next few days, and it may even have implications for the United States.
AccuWeather
Australia Tropical Cyclone Season Outlook
The Australian cyclone season is set to begin on 1 November and run through the end of April. There have already been two moderate tropical storms in the southwestern Indian Ocean to the west of the Australian region, but there have been no cyclones in the Australian basin. The 2021-2022...
