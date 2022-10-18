Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
Tecopa Road rollover crash kills 2
A rollover crash along Tecopa Hot Springs Road has claimed the lives of two people. As stated in a California Highway Patrol news release, Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene on Oct. 7, just before 7 a.m. The vehicle, according to the release, was reported to...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road, was reported around 6:40 a.m.
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday morning. First responders were dispatched to the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard just before 6:40 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. Police say...
One man dead following altercation near Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, east of State Street, on Thursday.
Breaking News: Golden Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating an overnight homicide that occurred recently connected to man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Golden Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred between the night of Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. An exact time, location or description of the victim wasn’t...
Police respond to fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 southbound near Nipton
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A wrong-way driver has resulted in a deadly crash on I-15 near Nipton Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 18 on I-15 southbound near Nipton Road. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver was doing northbound in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head on.
Driver escapes injuries after trash truck catches fire
The driver of a garbage truck escaped injuries after the load he was hauling caught fire just before 9 a.m. on Friday along Highway 372 near Blagg Road, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis. “The initial report was that there was a trash truck on...
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
Flyer mailed to Centennial Hills neighbors promises to use public records to track voting. Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties. The Liquidators located on Arville and Harmon sell furniture from Las Vegas hotels and casinos for a cheaper price. Slap fighting gets stamp of approval...
Police standoff ends on Cheyenne, man taken into custody
Cheyenne shut down due to police standoff with truck driver.
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Detention Center officers ignored an inmate’s call for service before he was found dead in his cell, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. James Chatien was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Chatien was...
Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crash on Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning. Nevada State Police say it happened near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at approximately 12:58 a.m. A white Mercedes...
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas
HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department. Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which...
News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.
Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
