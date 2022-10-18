ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

pvtimes.com

Tecopa Road rollover crash kills 2

A rollover crash along Tecopa Hot Springs Road has claimed the lives of two people. As stated in a California Highway Patrol news release, Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene on Oct. 7, just before 7 a.m. The vehicle, according to the release, was reported to...
INYO COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Golden Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating an overnight homicide that occurred recently connected to man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Golden Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred between the night of Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. An exact time, location or description of the victim wasn’t...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police respond to fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 southbound near Nipton

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A wrong-way driver has resulted in a deadly crash on I-15 near Nipton Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 18 on I-15 southbound near Nipton Road. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver was doing northbound in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head on.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Driver escapes injuries after trash truck catches fire

The driver of a garbage truck escaped injuries after the load he was hauling caught fire just before 9 a.m. on Friday along Highway 372 near Blagg Road, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis. “The initial report was that there was a trash truck on...
PAHRUMP, NV
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.

Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department. Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which...
HENDERSON, NV
zachnews.net

News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.

Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
LAS VEGAS, NV

