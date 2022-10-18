ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Prosecutor: No charges for Mason officer who shot escaped River City inmate

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1kyL_0idztMNI00

A Mason police officer who shot an escaped inmate during a July SWAT standoff won't face charges.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced Tuesday that his office won't pursue charges against Mason Police Officer Christopher Keene after Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed a review into the police shooting.

Mason Police Officer Christopher Keene shot and killed Thomas Cromwell, 27, after confronting him in a hotel room, the prosecutor's office said.

Cromwell and fellow inmate Shawn Black, 29, had escaped from River City Correctional Center on July 9.

Cromwell traveled to a Baymont Inn hotel in Mason, where he held a woman hostage for 12 hours on July 11, according to the prosecutor's office.

Fornshell said the officer was "objectively reasonable" under circumstances defined by two cases from the 1980s. "Therefore, our office will not be presenting this matter to the Warren County grand jury and this investigation will be considered closed."

The SWAT situation began about 6:30 p.m. when Cromwell refused to surrender to deputies who arrived to arrest him three hours prior.

Cromwell threatened “suicide by cop," Fornshell said, stating officers would have to kill him for him to release the woman.

There was also a Facebook live video where Cromwell was reportedly threatening the hostage.

Black was taken into custody in North College Hill two days after the standoff involving Cromwell.

Though River City Correctional is in Hamilton County, it is not the responsibility or under the supervision of the sheriff's office. It is governed by a board supervised by judges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew

Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man sentenced for drive-thru shooting

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been sentenced after being convicted of a shooting at a Dayton drive-thru that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, was convicted of one count of felonious assault in September. An additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Local man faces charges after SWAT situation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD traffic blitz leads to hundreds of stops, penalties

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police’s two-week traffic blitz lead to hundreds of traffic stops and dozens of penalties. Police recently stepped up to traffic patrols to promote safe driving following several hit-and-runs around the area. "People running red lights, people driving aggressively, people driving too fast and we had...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENT REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER EXPOSURE

(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of drug-related incidents overnight, including one that involved a Wayne County law enforcement agent. Late Tuesday night, an officer was exposed to Fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail. That officer had to be given three doses of the opioid-reversing drug Narcan and was taken to Reid Health. After the Narcan was administered, the officer was conscious and speaking. Also Tuesday night, two girls – possibly juveniles – overdosed near 17th and East Main. One was unconscious and unresponsive. Both were revived. Their current conditions have not been released.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Record-Herald

Authorities further investigating woman’s death

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is reportedly further investigating a case in which a Sabina woman died in 2013. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
WILMINGTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy