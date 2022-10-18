ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giancarlo Stanton crushes home run off of Aaron Civale to give Yankees early Game 5 lead

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9mYy_0idztLUZ00

NEW YORK – Playoff Giancarlo is officially back.

It only took Cleveland starter Aaron Civale one inning to find out on Tuesday.

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton sent an afternoon crowd into an absolute frenzy by belting a three-run home run into the short porch in right center. It handed the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and helped New York chase Civale after only one out.

Gleyber Torres set the table with a leadoff walk, while Anthony Rizzo reached base on a hit by pitch, moments before Stanton's blast. It was the 11th home run in 23 postseason games for Stanton, who went deep earlier in the series in Game 2.

Stanton set a franchise playoff record in 2020 by homering in five straight games, starting with Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against Cleveland.

In four career winner-take-all games, Stanton is 4-for-11 (through the first inning) with three home runs.

The Bergen Record

