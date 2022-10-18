ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive Township, NJ

Mount Olive suspends superintendent. He plans to sue. Parents just want answers.

By Kyle Morel, New Jersey Herald
Daily Record
 2 days ago
The Mount Olive board of education voted to suspend Superintendent Robert Zywicki on Monday, after he filed legal notice of his intent to sue two school board members for $10.2 million.

Neither side is saying what triggered the conflict, leaving parents in one of Morris County's largest school districts to complain that they were being kept in the dark.

Before a packed crowd that overflowed into the hallway of the district's headquarters, the board agreed to place Zywicki − who was unnamed but identified by his employee number − on paid administrative leave effective Oct. 10 and until further notice. It elevated Assistant Superintendent Sumit Bangia to acting superintendent through Dec. 31 with a monthly stipend of $2,500.

Both measures passed by an 8-0 vote. Board President Anthony Strillacci abstained because he has family members employed in the district.

In response to his expected suspension, Zywicki has filed two tort claims − legal notification of his plans to sue− for $5.13 million each against board members Antoine Gayles and William Robinson. Neither Zywicki nor his attorney, Stephen Edelstein of the Weiner Law Group, responded to requests for comment Tuesdayon the motivation behind the threatened lawsuits.

Several board members said at Monday night's meeting they were unable to comment on personnel matters, a point board attorney Marc Zitomer reiterated in an email to the Daily Record Tuesday morning.

The lack of information has frustrated community members and led to speculation in social media groups about Zywicki, who has led the district of 4,600 students for four years.

Several said Monday that they were caught off-guard by the suspension announcement. One speaker, Debbie McIntosh, said she thought Zywicki was "doing fantastic things" during his tenure at Mount Olive, including his support of special education services and guiding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If the rumors are (true) that Dr. Zywicki is bad, then I as a parent will support that. If the rumors are true that there have been several people on this board that want him out, that don't like the fact that he stands up for what he thinks is right, then I'll support him," McIntosh said. "Right now, I can't really support anybody because I don't know the truth, nor do most of these people in this room."

Strillacci cautioned the public against believing the accounts posted online. He told meeting attendees that the district is determined to move forward and focus on the students.

"I know there's a lot of frustration out there. There are many rumors flying around, but I want to tell you they are just rumors," he said. "I can assure you we are not skipping a beat on any of your (children's) education, and everything is continuing as usual. I can also assure you that this board would never do anything to the detriment of our school district."

Crime wave:NJ police chiefs, legislators back Sherrill's $150M fund to fight auto theft

Football:Morris/Sussex high school scoreboard for Week 7

Dan Woelki, another Mount Olive parent, urged the board to expedite the process so details can be released to the public. Right now, he said, the community is caught up in speculation and parents are unsure whether to support Zywicki or the board.

"I don't know, I can't tell you. Either way, it's hurting our community," Woelki said. "Transparency is huge, and that's all it comes down to in the end."

Bangia said the heated debate at Monday's meeting is evidence that the district "needs healing," and she hopes to address the process in her new role as acting superintendent.

"What I will guarantee you (is), as long as I'm in this seat, I will listen to every single group to ensure that the decisions that we make are in the best interest of all students," Bangia said. "That takes collaboration and that takes unity, and that's what I ask for the community tonight."

Zywicki was named superintendent of the Mount Olive district in 2018. He also served on the Sparta Board of Education before resigning last November.

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties.

Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

Comments / 5

Mad☠Max
2d ago

if they don't want to say what he did then it's obvious that they just don't like him and want him out

Reply
5
 

