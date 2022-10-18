ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

4 things we learned from Tuesday's Ohio State football press conferences

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSV1y_0idzskFz00

Ohio State is back from its off week and is preparing for a visit from Iowa.

The last time the teams played was in 2017, when Iowa steamrolled the favored Buckeyes 55-24 in Iowa City. The loss kept Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff.

This is a much different Hawkeyes team than the last one OSU faced. Iowa’s defense is stout – seventh in the country in total defense and third in scoring defense – but its offense is putrid. Iowa’s offense has scored only 70 points in six games.

That's the reason No. 2 Ohio State is favored by almost 30 points. On Tuesday, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles spoke at OSU’s weekly press conference.

Ohio Stadium:Ohio State football and Ohio Stadium's centennial celebration

Here’s what stood out from their remarks:

Ryan Day declines to give injury update

Ohio State is hoping to get several players back from injury, most notably wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams. Smith-Njigba has battled a hamstring injury all season and hasn’t played since the Toledo game on Sept. 17. Williams missed Ohio State’s last game against Michigan State.

Day resists divulging much injury information and didn’t make an exception this week when that was the first question directed at him.

“Funny you asked,” Day said with a laugh. “Right now, we’re not going to give any injury updates. But then as we get closer to the end of the week, we’ll have a better idea.”

From the way Wilson talked, it didn’t sound as if Smith-Njigba’s return is imminent.

“I was talking to a scout today about how his injury is dragging,” Wilson said. “I said he’s a great player, and (the scout) said, ‘Coach, he was here in preseason and he had like seven touchdown catches one day.’ He’s a great practice player. I look forward to getting him back.”

Ohio State Buckeyes 're-energized' after week off

Ohio State’s off week came at the midway point of the season, and it gave the team a chance to work on fundamentals before a weekend break. The team convened again on Monday.

“I think the energy has been really good,” Day said. “I think our guys have had a lot of juice about them even in the off week. Sometimes you feel a lull during that time. I don't feel like that at all.

Luke Montgomery:Slowly beginning transition from Findlay to Ohio State football

“But it's great to get them back. A couple of days away re-energized them even more coming back into the Woody yesterday.”

When in the office between recruiting trips, coaches took the breather to evaluate and self-reflect. Day said that extends to basics such as how players stretch before practice and how the team conducts meetings.

Day said the team’s emphasis on fundamentals and technique is especially timely given the challenge Iowa's defense poses.

“That’s what Iowa does such a great job with,” Day said. “They’re very, very good with their pad level, great with their hands. They understand their offense and defense better than you. That’s their goal. You can tell that. And they play good complementary football.”

Struggling Ohio State cornerbacks make progress

Ohio State's cornerbacks are the only position group that's been a disappointment in Knowles' defense. Sophomore Denzel Burke and senior Cam Brown were expected to be standouts. But each has missed time with injuries and have been beaten repeatedly for big plays, even when they’ve seemingly been in position to prevent them.

Getting them back on track was a priority during the off week as they went against Ohio State’s elite passing game.

“I thought they looked good,” Knowles said. “More times than not against our guys, you're not going to look good. But you do learn from even the plays you don't make, and you can coach off of it.

"So I thought we had a good week, and we challenged (them). It always goes back to me. Am I mixing the coverages enough? Am I making the quarterback hold the ball for an extra second – all those things that result in the matchup on the outside? But I think those guys worked hard and had a good week.”

Added Day: “I think they've been working hard at practice. I think they understand where they need to get better. We'll find out more on Saturday. That's the ultimate test. But the preparation is there. I think the attention is there. I think the work is there.”

Ryan Day hasn't forgotten 2017 Iowa debacle

Day and Wilson were in their first year on Ohio State’s staff under Urban Meyer when the No. 3 Buckeyes went to Kinnick Stadium as a 21-point favorite following a dramatic win against Penn State.

On the game’s first snap, Iowa intercepted quarterback J.T. Barrett for a pick-six, and it didn’t get better after that. Star defensive end Nick Bosa was ejected for targeting late in the second quarter, and the defense collapsed. The 31-point loss matched the most lopsided in Meyer’s OSU tenure.

No players remain from that team, but the coaches still on staff remember it well.

“That's a scar that doesn't go away,” Day said. “I've felt it this week, for sure. That was a tough day for all of us. Anytime you have a scar like that, it's real. We've talked about it a lot to our staff. We talked a lot about it to our players, and we'll continue to talk about it.

“This team is always difficult to beat. It doesn't matter what year it is. That year was no different than it is this year.”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Player Comments Heading Into Ohio State Game

An Iowa offense that is struggling in every phase faces a difficult challenge on Saturday at second ranked Ohio State against a Buckeye defense that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. An efficient run game would help the offense at least stay on the field a little longer but...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s defense is backing up its words and it’s paying off on the recruiting trail: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s not shocking that Ohio State football’s defensive recruiting took a little bit of time to get going in the 2023 cycle. For starters, the Buckeyes were replacing all but one assistant coach on that side in Larry Johnson, which is why nobody’s worried about whether the defensive line will get another influx of high-quality talent. He often runs anchor in the race, and doing so has him in the running for the nation’s top three edge rushers with two months until signing day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be put to the test this Saturday when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz discussed the challenges that Ohio State's offense will present this weekend. Ferentz put an emphasis on how explosive Ohio State's offense has been...
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy