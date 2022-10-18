ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

FWPD’s McKinney given community impact award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of Markle

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
MARKLE, IN
WANE-TV

Here’s your chance to see plans for new Foster Park Golf Course

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department is ready to show off its plan for a new-look Foster Park Golf Course. The parks department will present its final drawings for the proposed Master Plan for Foster Park Golf Course during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Foster Park Golf Clubhouse.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Want to find joy? Speaker has the blueprint

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — How can I feel more joy in my life? It’s a question many people ask or search for answers about on the internet. It’s also a topic popular podcast host Jill Baughan tackles regularly, and she’ll discuss it in a lecture in Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater looks to fill more than 100 positions through job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is holding an open house Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 new employees. Applicants will have the chance to meet one-on-one with HR representatives, and “learn more about opportunities to join a talented team of hard-working people dedicated to helping musicians make their musical dreams come true,” according to a release from the company.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Voter hopes NACS school board candidates just take care of the kids

Allen County, Ind. (WANE) — There are less than three weeks until Election Day, and a lot of attention is on the six candidates running for the at-large seats on the Northwest Allen County School Board. The other race there is in District 3, where Benjamin MacDonald is running...
WANE-TV

FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Parkview expands virtual access to health care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is expanding initiatives in the digital medium with healthcare options geared toward patients at risk of harm or serious illness, the provider announced Tuesday in a release. A new Virtual Care department has been designed to provide 24/7 access to clinical support...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3rd District NACS candidates weigh in on why they should be elected

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Benjamin MacDonald is running against incumbent Kristi Schlatter for a school board seat in the 3rd District of Northwest Allen County Schools. Schlatter is a former teacher, and she has been on the board for six years. She’s also a mother. MacDonald says...
WANE-TV

PFW Women’s Center hosts domestic violence awareness vigil

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s The Women’s Center held a vigil Wednesday honoring those affected by domestic violence. Specifically, the vigil honored those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as encouraged those...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

County Council OKs $250M budget, but $73M in ARPA funds still up for grabs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Council Thursday approved a $250 million county budget for 2023, a 4% rise over last year’s spending plan. The vote was taken after the Council approved allocation of the $73.7 million in ARPA funds the county received as part of a $350 billion, pandemic-related federal aid package signed into law in March 2021. ARPA stands for American Rescue Plan Act.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
FORT WAYNE, IN

