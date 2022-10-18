Read full article on original website
Program gives local students change to complete degree, launch career with Parkview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Parkview Health program could provide local high school students with a chance to complete a college degree and launch their careers with the company. Parkview Health, along with four partner organizations, announced the Parkview Opportunity Scholars award, which will be offered to...
FWPD’s McKinney given community impact award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual...
Baseball, parks and knitting celebrated in Nebraska Neighborhood mural
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Baseball and knitting are highlights of a new mural celebrating the history of the Nebraska Neighborhood. The Fort Wayne Art Commission dedicated the mural on Wednesday. Located on the facade of 1804 W. Main St. – the building for Earth Adventures right next door...
‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of Markle
MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
Here’s your chance to see plans for new Foster Park Golf Course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department is ready to show off its plan for a new-look Foster Park Golf Course. The parks department will present its final drawings for the proposed Master Plan for Foster Park Golf Course during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Foster Park Golf Clubhouse.
Want to find joy? Speaker has the blueprint
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — How can I feel more joy in my life? It’s a question many people ask or search for answers about on the internet. It’s also a topic popular podcast host Jill Baughan tackles regularly, and she’ll discuss it in a lecture in Bluffton.
Sweetwater looks to fill more than 100 positions through job fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is holding an open house Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 new employees. Applicants will have the chance to meet one-on-one with HR representatives, and “learn more about opportunities to join a talented team of hard-working people dedicated to helping musicians make their musical dreams come true,” according to a release from the company.
Voter hopes NACS school board candidates just take care of the kids
Allen County, Ind. (WANE) — There are less than three weeks until Election Day, and a lot of attention is on the six candidates running for the at-large seats on the Northwest Allen County School Board. The other race there is in District 3, where Benjamin MacDonald is running...
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
Parkview expands virtual access to health care
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is expanding initiatives in the digital medium with healthcare options geared toward patients at risk of harm or serious illness, the provider announced Tuesday in a release. A new Virtual Care department has been designed to provide 24/7 access to clinical support...
Chipotle at Jefferson Pointe moving to old Bob Evans, and adding a drive-thru
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away. A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.
Fort Wayne audiologist expresses both optimism, concern over OTC hearing aids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Millions of people won’t have to get a prescription for a hearing aid anymore. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids officially hit store shelves Monday. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration finalized a new rule in August, creating a new category of hearing...
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
3rd District NACS candidates weigh in on why they should be elected
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Benjamin MacDonald is running against incumbent Kristi Schlatter for a school board seat in the 3rd District of Northwest Allen County Schools. Schlatter is a former teacher, and she has been on the board for six years. She’s also a mother. MacDonald says...
PFW Women’s Center hosts domestic violence awareness vigil
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s The Women’s Center held a vigil Wednesday honoring those affected by domestic violence. Specifically, the vigil honored those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as encouraged those...
County Council OKs $250M budget, but $73M in ARPA funds still up for grabs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Council Thursday approved a $250 million county budget for 2023, a 4% rise over last year’s spending plan. The vote was taken after the Council approved allocation of the $73.7 million in ARPA funds the county received as part of a $350 billion, pandemic-related federal aid package signed into law in March 2021. ARPA stands for American Rescue Plan Act.
Allen County moving data ahead of election after arrest of CEO of election software firm
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Election Board said Tuesday it was moving “all data” from a data center operated by the software company whose founder and CEO was arrested on suspicion of stealing poll worker data. The election board clarified, though, that none of...
Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
